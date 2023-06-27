sE V PACK ARENA Drum Microphone Set Helps Yamaha High-End Acoustic Drums National Tour

Yamaha’s high-end acoustic drum national tour in Xi’an, the sE V PACK ARENA drum microphone set brought a shocking performance to music lovers in Xi’an with its excellent pickup performance and excellent performance. The special guest of this tour, Shao Haha, as a master figure in the jazz drum world, showed his extraordinary drum skills and infinite charm.

The sE V PACK ARENA drum microphone set is a professional acoustic drum pickup solution, covering every corner of the scene with Mr. Shao Haha’s drum sound, and perfectly conveying the wide dynamic range and rich mid-low frequency of Yamaha’s high-end acoustic drums.

sE V PACK ARENA Drum Microphone Pack

The sE V PACK ARENA drum microphone set at the performance site captures every subtle sound and dynamic change of drumming through precise drum surface pickup, ensuring the real and delicate sound quality.

Teacher Shaohaha

V KICK ↑



V KICK is a microphone specially designed for the characteristics of the kick drum, with four preset options to meet all sound needs.

V BEATS ↑



V BEAT is mainly for snare drum and tom pickup. When miking snares and toms, the custom capsule provides a detailed, natural sound, with excellent off-axis response that minimizes crosstalk from adjacent drums and cymbals.

V7X ↑

The V7 X’s capsule and acoustic design are tailor-made for instrument sound reinforcement and recording. Its perfect blend of high-frequency detail, depth and low-frequency clarity makes it ideal for miking snare drums.

sE8 ↑

The sE 8 has a higher dynamic range and sound pressure level among products of the same level. The design of the small-diaphragm condenser microphone can capture the bright and crisp sound of cymbals very well.

Yamaha’s high-end acoustic drum national tour Harbin Station, the special guest is the famous drummer Li Cixian. With his rich experience and unique style, Li Cixian pushed the atmosphere of the scene to a climax.

Teacher Li Cixian

The sE V PACK ARENA drum microphone set ensures that the live drum sound is delivered to every listener with clarity and detail, making the whole performance even better.

The live Kick in uses sE’s upcoming BL8 boundary microphone

Kick out using the V KICK from the sE ARENA set

Toms miked with V BEATS from the sE ARENA kit

Snare Drum Miked with V7 X from sE ARENA Kit

Overhead uses the sE8 from the sE ARENA set

The sE V PACK ARENA Drum Microphone Kit serves as the pickup solution for Yamaha’s high-end acoustic drum national tour, bringing an excellent sound experience to the tour. Its professional-level technology and excellent performance enable drummers to fully demonstrate their playing skills and convey the power of music to every audience.

