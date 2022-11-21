Home Entertainment Sean Wotherspoon is the first to expose a variety of adidas Orketro and Gazelles joint shoes
Sean Wotherspoon, the manager of the chain vintage store Round Two, has cooperated with adidas this year and is actively working on many joint projects. In the past, he has exposed joint shoes such as adidas Orketro and Gazelles. Recently, he has released more pictures in one fell swoop, so that he can prepare for 2023. The sale is warming up.

This time we are the first to introduce the latest three colors of the adidas Orketro joint series. In addition to the top all-white style, the second has light blue, green, yellow, orange and black and white color combinations, as well as pink, blue and orange. , Green, and yellowish black and white color combinations, skillfully use the patch technique to stack seemingly chaotic dynamic lines, giving a sense of collision of layers and bright colors.

Adidas Gazelles partly maintains the original outline, uses a variety of color-constructed uppers, and can see complex and gorgeous exposed stitching in the details, and is equipped with cork insoles to echo Sean Wotherspoon’s sustainable development brand management philosophy.

Sean Wotherspoon x adidas multi-pair joint series shoes are expected to officially debut in 2023, interested readers please pay attention.

