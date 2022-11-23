Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the finale of the ultra-long-lived American drama “The Walking Dead” is released, full of memories

12 years, 11 seasons, 177 episodes, “The Walking Dead” has accompanied many people in their youth.

A few days ago, this super long-lived classic American drama ushered in its finale. The final version of the ultimate full-character poster of the whole drama was also exposed on the Internet. Many characters appeared collectively, full of memories,Including the familiar Hassel, Rick’s good partner Sean, Darryl, Moore, Glenn and so on.

It is reported that “The Walking Dead” was broadcast on the AMC cable network on October 31, 2010. It is the first authentic zombie TV series in the history of television.

Regarding “The Walking Dead”, some netizens said that it is a pity that it has also embarked on the path of many other American dramas.The opening was bombed, and the number of later episodes was long, and the producer let go of himself, which directly led to the unfinished episodes.

Some media once commented on the play: “The focus of the series is not to create suspense and stimulate the senses, but to shape and excavate human nature.

According to the data, the play mainly tells that the protagonist Rick is the deputy sheriff of a small town on the outskirts of Atlanta. In the course of performing his official duties, Rick was shot and seriously injured, and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment. When Rick woke up, he found that the world had spread zombies and was in danger.