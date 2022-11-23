Home Entertainment Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the finale of the ultra-long-lived American drama “The Walking Dead” is released
Entertainment

Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the finale of the ultra-long-lived American drama “The Walking Dead” is released

by admin
Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the finale of the ultra-long-lived American drama “The Walking Dead” is released

Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the finale of the ultra-long-lived American drama “The Walking Dead” is released, full of memories

2022-11-23 19:39:31 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

12 years, 11 seasons, 177 episodes, “The Walking Dead” has accompanied many people in their youth.

A few days ago, this super long-lived classic American drama ushered in its finale. The final version of the ultimate full-character poster of the whole drama was also exposed on the Internet. Many characters appeared collectively, full of memories,Including the familiar Hassel, Rick’s good partner Sean, Darryl, Moore, Glenn and so on.

It is reported that “The Walking Dead” was broadcast on the AMC cable network on October 31, 2010. It is the first authentic zombie TV series in the history of television.

Season 11 of 2012!The ultimate poster of the finale of the ultra-long-lived American drama

Regarding “The Walking Dead”, some netizens said that it is a pity that it has also embarked on the path of many other American dramas.The opening was bombed, and the number of later episodes was long, and the producer let go of himself, which directly led to the unfinished episodes.

Some media once commented on the play: “The focus of the series is not to create suspense and stimulate the senses, but to shape and excavate human nature.

According to the data, the play mainly tells that the protagonist Rick is the deputy sheriff of a small town on the outskirts of Atlanta. In the course of performing his official duties, Rick was shot and seriously injured, and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment. When Rick woke up, he found that the world had spread zombies and was in danger.

See also  Rain of contributions on DocBi: "An award for the commitment and quality of our work"

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Quentin Quentin: Marvel Movie Actors Are Not Stars,...

Enter the Nissan Metaverse, and for you the...

Mizuno Sportstyle WAVE RIDER 10 new earth color...

Be the First to Preview the Tom Sachs...

Watches, even the future of the great classics...

“The Wind Blows Pinellia” is finalized to show...

Going back to the basics and looking back,...

Dior strengthens the supply chain with the acquisition...

Niping Mian’s new work “Kana of the Great...

Imported film “Avatar 2” with the largest estimated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy