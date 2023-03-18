Home Entertainment Season license plate: This license plate saves so much money
If you don’t drive every day, you can save a lot of money with the seasonal license plate. The change brings in so much.

It is perhaps the best of all license plates – and hardly any motorist knows it: even if you leave the car for just a month, you can switch to a seasonal license plate. All of this brings many advantages. Above all, you can save a lot of money. This is shown by a calculation by the comparison portal Verivox.

Accordingly, the insurance costs can be reduced by more than a third – simply by a new license plate.

Two simple calculation examples show this:

  • A 40-year-old single driver from Munich with a convertible (Mazda MX-5 1.5) pays an average of 465 euros for the insurance. Now he is switching from the year-round license plate to the seasonal license plate. With eight months of approval per year, he saves 38 percent. That’s 161 euros.
  • In the case of a motorcycle (BMW R 1250 GS), the model driver saves exactly 30 percent. That’s 134 euros.

Practical: The short-term license plate only has to be registered once – and not every season anew. It is valid until revoked. The duration of the admission is freely chosen. It is between a minimum of two and a maximum of eleven full months.

Cold winter or hot summer – almost everyone can save

The whole thing is worthwhile for anyone who can do without a car for at least one month a year. This can be in the harsh winter, when motorcycles and vintage cars, for example, prefer to be left in a dry garage anyway. Or even in midsummer, when you go on vacation longer or if you prefer to switch to a bike. And anyone who uses a caravan usually knows exactly when to travel and when not.

Important: “Outside the season, insured persons enjoy what is known as rest insurance,” says Verivox Managing Director Wolfgang Schütz. The insurer will continue to pay for partial and fully comprehensive damage (e.g. from storms, hail or marten bites). The only requirement: “The vehicle must be shielded from road traffic in a yard or in a garage over the winter. It must not be parked or even moved on the street during this period.”

