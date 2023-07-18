Seasons Worn – A Flower in Faith

by Oliver on July 18, 2023 in EP

On their second EP A Flower in Faith offer Seasons Worna trio from Vancouver, another feisty showdown of melodic post-hardcore, technical math and metalcore tendencies.

The winners are not only those who have already, among other things World Of Pleasure, Juice or Incision, i.e. have the remaining playing fields of Conner Elmes (guitar, vocals), Adam Green (bass) and Jeff D’altroy (drums) on the list, or friends of the FFO mentions thrown into the reference ring from the label leaflet, among other things How A Mourning Star or Thank You Driver – or from Fall of Troydie Seasons Worn already in the opener The Rose Chamber unashamedly adore: a short intro is beaten down with stoic math thrusts before the volleys between staccato and free-standing instinct bang, as if Thomas Erak and his assistants had turned towards Metalcore and Vein.fm to staple over beatdown motifs and a latent grind -Attitude to hurl yourself.

Was the first Seasons Worn-EP 508 last year but still mainly on his Fall of Troy-Focusing love as a base, the Canadians now noticeably fan the spectrum – remaining eclectic but also creating a more individual articulation amidst the influences.

Tragedy gallops forward energetically, stages the gait more urgently and varies the plow through the pit in terms of speed and dynamics without reducing the intensity. Bound in Dead Leaves slams its hyperventilating riff with a deliberate groove, offering the shimmering, prancing twist on the last third, meanwhile Stops the Water with Jordan Chase (from Secret & Whisperwho is also responsible for engineering, production, mixing, mastering, auxiliary guitar and additional bass) installed a straighter, rocking drama based on screamo. Revealing Light thinks a little faster with meticulous Southern guitars over the lurking rhythms Every Time I Die and gets an epic, widespread scope at the end, before a diffuse outro closes the circle and also puts the fine, dramaturgically conclusive overarching flow on display: Seasons Worn have with A Flower in Faith just as a 14-minute whole has reached the necessary operating temperature to heat up the band’s first long-player.

A Flower in Faith by Seasons Worn

