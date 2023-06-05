SEC sues Binance and its founder for embezzling investor funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, and its founder Changpeng Zhao have been accused of embezzling investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a series of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC’s complaint, filed Monday in US District Court for the District of Columbia, lists 13 charges against the company, including mixing and diverting client assets to a Zhao-owned entity called Sigma Chain.

Binance is a Cayman Islands limited liability company founded by Zhao and the charges are familiar to practices uncovered after the collapse of the second largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, last year.

The lawsuit exposes the extent to which the owners of the firms were aware of the alleged legal violations: “Binance’s chief commercial officer bluntly admitted to another Binance compliance employee in December 2018 that ‘we are operating as a (expletive) securities exchange without license in the United States.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler noted in a written statement that Zhao and Binance “engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflict of interest, non-disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law.”

“The public should be careful about investing any of their hard-earned assets with or in these illegal platforms,” Gensler said.

In a social media post, Binance said that it has been cooperating with the SEC investigation, but noted that the agency “chose to act unilaterally and litigate.”

“While we take the SEC’s allegations seriously, they should not be the subject of SEC enforcement action, let alone on an urgent basis. We intend to vigorously defend our platform,” the company said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, the SEC’s refusal to productively engage with us is just another example of the commission’s misguided and knowing refusal to provide much-needed clarity and guidance to the digital asset industry.”

Associated Press writer Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.