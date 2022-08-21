Are you in favor of LGBTQ + marriages?
Provided you add a vowel 55% –– No, but I have a lot of gay friends 33% –– I’m gay and those who say they have gay friends don’t actually have friends 11% –– Everyone must die * 1%
* Senator Pillon was questioned in error
Are you in favor of the liberalization of cannabis?
Yes, as long as I don’t have to listen to Bob Marley 62% –– No, it could take away the pleasure of annoying drunkenness 20% — Raisin! 17% –– Beasts of Satan, he will punish you! ** 1%
** Senator Pillon wanted to answer even if not questioned
In your opinion…***
*** Unfinished question because Senator Pillon tried to set the interviewer on fire to permanently cleanse him of his sins
Probing methodology Centralized Alternation Arithmetic Without Operators (ACASO)