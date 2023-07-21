Home » second day of searching in Roca after the discovery of his clothes
Entertainment

second day of searching in Roca after the discovery of his clothes

by admin
second day of searching in Roca after the discovery of his clothes

Fernando Llanquiñanco who was last seen on Monday afternoon, after visiting her sister in the El Petróleo neighborhood, in Roca. Since yesterday, Thursday, by order of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, raking tasks have been carried out to find the 48-year-old man.

Operations focus on the Río Negro and today members of the Police are resuming tasks in conjunction with the Canes Brigade and the Naval Prefecture, lAfter the bicycle and clothes that belonged to Fernando appeared, according to information from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to RIO NEGRO.

It is expected in the next few hours to find some trace of a man who has been wanted by his family for more than five days, now in the hands of the prosecutor on duty, Verónica Villarruel.

Yesterday too, they took forwardand testimonial interviews with people from Fernando’s environment. During this Friday, other measures will continue to advance with the cause of the whereabouts investigation.

Las clothing found matched the description given by the family about what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Later, they were recognized by them and confirmed that it was his clothes.

Fernando Llanquinanco. Photo: Courtesy

The search was oriented yesterday to the area of ​​the Padre Alejandro Stefenelli neighborhood at the height of “Fagro” and specifically to the El Petróleo neighborhood, south of National Route 22.

It should be remembered that yesterday at noon, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) activated a search protocol to find the whereabouts of this neighbor who on Mondays, after 7:00 p.m., he was last seen at his sister’s house.


You may also like

Mexican Actress Maria Chacon Shocks Social Media with...

MIDIPLUS: The Pioneer in the Music Industry and...

Spain lights up the night in Wellington with...

Capturing the Essence: The Alaïa Summer/Autumn 2023 Collection...

Watches, exports still growing strongly in the first...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Channels for Following the Award in Main Countries

PUMA Revives Classic Palermo Shoe with a Nod...

Andresito Guacurari and Artigas

Switzerland post a 2-0 win over the Philippines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy