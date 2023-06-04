Second edition of the ArPa fair brings together collectors, artists and galleries

8 minutes to read

Event takes place at Pavilhão Pacaembu and values ​​stands with special curators, simultaneously with MADE, a collectible design fair

Between May 31st and June 4th, the public interested in following the art market can check out the second edition of ArPaa contemporary art fair set up at the Pacaembu Pavilion, located within the Pacaembu Complex, in the city of São Paulo.

Organized by cultural manager Camilla Barella and Cristina Candeloro, the fair proposes a more intimate format – compared to other major art fairs -, with more streamlined curators, and galleries highlighting selected artists or a group of a single artist. With stands between 30 and 50 m², the organization of the fair states that the proposal is to provide the public, artists and galleries, with a more intimate space for contemplation and exchanges.

Curator Diego Matos was invited to think about a curatorship for Setor Satélite, dedicated to the exhibition of video art on the façade of Pavilhão Pacaembu. Under the title “Pontos de Luz”, the program displays works by artists such as Anna Bella Geiger, Rosa Luz, Mario García Torres, Ana Vaz, Frederico Morais and Janaína Wagner.

Record of the Satellite Sector, curated by Diego Matos. Photo: Diogo Barros.

“The importance of the human is inherent to the aesthetic and political survival of art. Art, by ethical principle, does not extract the human, it permanently summons its presence and dares to sing: ‘I dare to speak, I feel happy, I feel very happy, I feel completely happy’”highlights Matos regarding the curatorship.

Within the fair there is also the UNI Sector, curated by José Esparza Chong Cuy, in which some stands are highlighted that thought of solo presentations for this edition of the fair. Galleries such as Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, Galatea, HOA, Marli Matsumoto Arte Contemporânea and Sé Galeria are some of the curators.

Highlights

Janaina Mello Landini’s textile art is one of the highlights of Zipper Galeria at this year’s fair. In “Ciclotrama 319 (superstrato)”, a work from 2023, her large-scale embroidery is rooted in the surface of the canvas, starting from the center in two directions and taking in the surroundings – forming a sphere. The organicity of the embroidery and its references to nature are hallmarks of the artist’s work.



Janaina Mello Landini. Detail of the work “Ciclotrama 319 (superstrato)”, 2023. Photo: Diogo Barros.

Galeria Ybakatu presents the series “Imagina o som!” by the artist Washington Silvera, with sculptures displayed on the walls of the booth. The objects are inspired by musical instruments, which acquire new forms and take on unusual spatialities. To publicize the artist’s solo show, the gallery shared an excerpt from the text by curator Luis Sandes, responsible for selecting the works on display at the stand:

“The Acoustic Objects series has all of its works made of wood with marquetry and hardware, playing with the scale, design and function of acoustic sound instruments — guitars, cavaquinhos, mandolins, etc. They take on unlikely forms—melted, displaced, thin, and even landscape. The cut Guitar landscape 2 (2022) makes instrumental MPB sound in our ears”.

Artwork by Washington Silvera, from the series “Imagina o som!”. Photo: Diogo Barros.

The sculpture is also featured on the stand at Galeria Marilia Razuk, which featured a solo curatorship by the artist from Rio de Janeiro, José Bechara. Geometry is the motto of the set of works that take different forms in paintings, in addition to the sculpture placed in the center of the space. Under the title “Ativações Atomicas, Ações de Troca”, the project brings together works that accentuate geometric motifs through vibrant colors and high contrast.

Part of the project “Ativações Atomicas, Ações de Troca” by José Bechara, presented by Galeria Marilia Razuk. Photo: Diogo Barros.

Graphic and verbal language is presented in some works by Galeria Raquel Arnaud in the Morfologia project, which brings together artists Georgia Kyriakakis, Carlos Nunes and Frida Baranek. According to the gallery “The three artists, each in their own way, explore the (mis)configuration of form, word or matter, proposing new possibilities and readings”.

The set of drawings by Carlos Nunes titled “OCO” is a great example of how written language becomes a point of investigation in the arts, being re-elaborated and acquiring new meanings and visual qualities. The series explores the power and variety of meanings for the word “hollow”, with the many ways it can be represented in a graphic project. “The drawings are almost matrices, negatives of themselves, since the letters emerge from filling in the rest of the space on the page”suggests publicizing the project.

Carlos Nunes. “HOLLOW”. Photo: Diogo Barros.

The painting by Juliana Gontijo is present in the curatorship of Galeria Murilo Castro, in dialogue with works by Anna Bella Geiger. Between organic abstractionism and light figurative suggestions, the artist explores territorial issues in paintings full of movement.

Work by Juliana Gontijo. Photo: Diogo Barros.

“The brushstrokes of Juliana Gontijo from Minas Gerais discuss the borders of body and mind from natural forms, using the trace/line as a guiding thread that delimits and guides the viewer in this narrative”highlights curator Ana Carolina Ralston in a text about the gallery’s stand.

MADE – Market, Art, Design

The broad area of ​​design is represented at the MADE fair, which shares the Pacaembu Pavilion with ArPa. In the most varied segments, it is possible to notice a special look at materials such as wood and ceramics, which are highlights in several exhibitors.

Designer André Grippi brought to the fair the collection Entreatoswhich includes banks Canto e Bisand the chair Amelia.

“Entreatos is a collection that establishes itself in the possible dialogues between three different types of seats, resulting from a constant search for expressiveness through formal conciseness. The counterpoint between straight and curve gives advantage to the composition of the pieces, creating an aesthetic unity and three different perceptions. If on the chair the subtlety of the curves almost reveals them only in contact with the body, on the benches the curves are a primordial image element, which sometimes direct to function, sometimes to contemplation”, reveals text from the collection.

Andre Grippi. Amelia Chair. Photo: Naira Mattia / publicity. André Grippi at MADE 2023

In the same line of research into the curve, André Grippi presents pieces in marble and wood at Artsoul Design. In the Verse series, “the curves carved in the marble cause a movement that opposes the hardness and staticity of the stone, allowing the grip and support on the piece”. In the Pista series, we see a “interactive, analogue and sensory object. The cantilevered base allows the ball to run around the oblong path as it hits the ends of the piece.”.

Reverse – André Grippi Track – André Grippi

Estúdio Campana, on the other hand, presented pieces from the “Sopro na Argila” collection, made especially in terracotta. Clay, the base material for the collection, is a fundamental element for Brazilian artistic and handicraft making, in addition to having strength in the affective memory of the designers who rescued a bond through these pieces.



Campana Studio at ArPa. Photo: Diogo Barros.

parallel programming

ArPa has a special program of conversations throughout its five days of activity. At MOS room, located in the center of the pavilion, the public has the opportunity to participate in conversations with artists, curators, researchers and a range of other actors in the art world. Curated by Carla Zaccagnini, the program was titled “Re-instaurar”.

MOS room at ArPa. Photo: Diogo Barros.

Service

ArPa art fair

When: From May 31 to June 4

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday, from 1 pm to 8:30 pm | Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm

Location: Pacaembu Pavilion, in the Pacaembu Complex

Address: Praça Charles Miller, s/n

Tickets (with access to both fairs): R$60 (full) and R$30 (half). Tickets on sale at https://arpa.art/

Free classification

Diogo Barros is a curator, art educator and critic, graduated in Art History, Criticism and Curatorship at PUC SP.

