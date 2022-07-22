Listen to the audio version of the article

Set in post-war England, the film tells the story of a maid, Jane Fairchild, who in the spring of 1924 indulges in a fiery romance with the man she is in love with.

Despite the strong passion, theirs is a “secret love” as he is preparing for a marriage of convenience with a woman he does not love.

Based on Graham Swift’s novel “Mothering Sunday”, which is also the original title of the film, “Secret Love” is an old-time melodrama in which you can feel all the British spirit of the source text, well preserved by Alice’s script Birch, former author of the script for “Lady Macbeth” in 2019. In fact, despite the director being French, the production refers to British films and television series, also for the choice of interpreters: the cast is made up of well-known faces who act as true and its own added value, even though both Colin Firth and Olivia Colman could have been better employed. The protagonists are Odessa Young, already known for “Assassination Nation”, and Josh O’Connor, who became famous for playing Prince Charles in the last few seasons of “The Crown”: both do their duty well, committing themselves to the right point.

“Secret Love” and the other films of the weekend Photogallery4 pictures View

A film that struggles to take off

The premises for an interesting product were all there and the formal care is remarkable, but the film struggles to take off due to an overly dilated and redundant script which, despite the duration of the film is not particularly long, ends up slowing down the pace. in several passages, giving a general feeling of prolixity. The impression is that even the starting subject is not adequate to support a narrative worthy of the name and ends up quickly causing the viewer to lose attention. Eva Husson’s very weak previous feature film, “Girls of the Sun”: it seems that the French author played her best cartridges for her debut, “Bang Gang” of 2015, and that from then on she struggles not a little to create a own identity and a personal style. Little curiosity: we will see Olivia Colman and Colin Firth together on the big screen very soon in “Empire of Light”, the highly anticipated new feature film by Sam Mendes, former director of “Skyfall” and “American Beauty”.

Peter goes to the moon

Among the novelties of the week there is also an animated film suitable for children: “Peter goes to the Moon.” The plot centers on a boy with a nasty younger sister who combines one trouble after another. When the young protagonist discovers that his little sister has disappeared into thin air, he begins a long and magical journey to track her down and bring her back home. Co-production between Austria and Germany, “Peter goes to the Moon” is a film that focuses almost entirely on the strong sense of adventure present from beginning to end: capable of involving the very young, the film is however the victim of numerous narrative banalities and a aesthetic certainly not memorable. Despite the various dramaturgical and formal deficiencies, evident especially if we compare the film to some great animated productions that often arrive in our cinemas, “Peter goes to the Moon” is still a small product that is enjoyable and capable of entertaining, to as long as you don’t have too many pretensions.