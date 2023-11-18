SECRET SPHERE

Blackened Heartbeat

(Power Metal)

Label: Frontiers Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 10.11.2023

With Blackened Heartbeat we pushed the pedal to the metal, keeping strongly our roots into the power metal sound, we gave emphasis to the riffing and to the dark side of our musicAldo Lononbile

Unfortunately, even after 26 years and ten high-quality albums, the Italian power metallers SECRET SPHERE remain true to their name and are therefore a kind of secret of the genre. But this is completely wrong, as the current work “Blackened Heartbeat” once again brilliantly proves.

In the meantime, original singer Roberto Messina, who was replaced for some time by none other than Michelle Lupi (ex-VISION DIVINE), is back and is recording the second album since the reunion, while the rest of the band, including themselves Frontiers Records regular Aldo Lonobile (including ARCHON ANGEL, SWEET OBLIVION), the two ODD DIMENSION members Marco Lazzarini and Garbiele Giaccia as well as co-founder Andrea Buratto (also ETERNAL IDOL). All true masters in their field.

SECRET SPHERE also remain true to themselves and offer – mostly up-tempo – Power Metal with a symphonic and epic beat, catchy choruses, haunting melodies as well as numerous choirs, hooks and many small details. One can speak of a progressive side in the instrumentation, but the Italians always focus on the song itself, rely on big melodies and are always easy on the ear. But there are still enough surprises, like the fat blast beats in “Confessions” or thrashy riffs in the heavy title track, so that the southerners are still showing off their full creativity even after ten albums.

The fact that you can deliver extraordinary genre pieces was already proven back then with the modern “Scent Of Human Desire” and so on this strong work SECRET SPHERE effortlessly combines typical genre trademarks of the Italian style with modern approaches and creative genre excursions that are simply a lot of fun. And even if Ramon doesn’t quite have the vocal power of Lupi or Fabio Lione, he fits perfectly into the band’s sound and the highly motivated vocalist effortlessly conveys the joy of singing as well as numerous emotions.

There is also another interesting concept that has a futuristic feel, but also holds a mirror to our current society and includes topics such as lack of emotion and depression.

SECRET SPHERE should finally reach the broad power metal masses and represent more than just an insider tip. This strong work should actually succeed, because it would be deserved.

Tracklist „Blackened Heartbeat“:

1. The Crossing Toll

2. J.’s Serenade

3. Aura

4. Bloody Wednesday

5. Captive

6. Dr. Julius B

7. Confession

8. One Day I Will

9. Anna

10. Psycho Kid

11. Blackened Heartbeat

Total playing time:

