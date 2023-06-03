Secretary of State for Culture Mayer opens “Music Lounge” with local music celebrities – mica

Vienna (OTS) – Hardly any art form is as closely linked to technological development as electronic music. With the increasing technical possibilities of producing sounds synthetically, it experienced a rapid upswing from 1980, while the computer era opened up completely new creative potential and democratized access to making music.

„The focus of the new exhibition ‘Music Lounge’ is a story that is technology-driven, shaped by experimentation and the shifting of artistic boundaries made possible by technological change. Without these technological developments, the rise of electronic music from Austria in the 1990s, the differentiation of a wide variety of genres and local scenes, the current chart successes of Austrian artists and the lively music and club culture of today would be inconceivable“, said Secretary of State for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer on the occasion of the exuberant opening ceremony of the new exhibition area.

Die „Music Lounge“ im Technical Museum Vienna is dedicated to the topic of “electronic music” on a wide variety of levels: in addition to the technological innovations that have accompanied the history of the art form, the pioneers of the scene and famous Austrian artists from Joe Zawinul to Thomas Rabitsch to Parov Stelar presented together with their technical tools. In addition, visitors can actively immerse themselves in the music production – when composing, singing and performing, fun is inevitable.

Festive opening by StS Mayer with music legends from Parov Stelar to Thomas Rabitsch

The new exhibition area in Technical Museum Vienna was opened with a bang on May 31, 2023 together with Secretary of State for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer and well-known representatives of the Austrian music scene. As a special highlight, some of the presented music legends such as Parov StelarThomas Rabitsch and the Zawinul son Tony Zawinul with sounds from DJ Functionist with. Among the guests were also Austrian music greats like Conchita, All attention, Russkaja-singer Georgy Makazaria, singer Drew Sarich and Falco-Discoverer Markus Spiegel, who attended the opening party in Technical Museum Vienna given a special shine.

Music under power – history and technology of a new art form

The new exhibition area “Music Lounge” invites you to take a stroll through the history of electronic music. Impressive objects from the collection of Technical Museum Vienna illustrate which technological milestones were decisive for the development and dissemination of electronic music: from the early “predecessors” of electronic musical instruments, such as the Multimonica or the Clavioline, which sometimes seem strange today, to the first rhythm machines, samplers and sequencers, to the compact and affordable Minimoog synthesizer , created by musicians like Bob Marley, Depeche ModeJoe Zawinul or Kraftwerk gained fame.

Formative female avant-garde

While more and more female artists are establishing themselves in the electronic music scene, even today, musicians who identify as female or non-binary are still underrepresented. Above all, it was a female avant-garde that had a decisive influence on electronic music. In the “Music Lounge” visitors get to know a large number of pioneers such as Johanna Magdalena Beyer, Daphne Oram, Laurie Spiegel and Wendy Carlos better.

Austrian icons of electronic music

Another focus of the “Music Lounge” is the era of electronic music in Austria, where impressive original objects from local greats are shown. Here visitors can see the instruments of the legendary jazz musician Joe Zawinul or the mighty recording studio table of the music producer and Falco-Admire companion Thomas Rabitsch. Also the internationally successful one Parov Stelar, who is regarded as the inventor of electro swing, is represented with his musical equipment. As a special highlight, fans can even look forward to paintings by the universal artist.

The stage is yours – “Music Lounge” wants to inspire creativity

The “Music Lounge” is intended to encourage visitors to discover their own creative potential and also to immerse themselves interactively in music production: an impressive show stage offers the right atmosphere for rousing karaoke performances of Austrian classics, while a media station allows visitors to relax to approach the subject of composing in the digital age. “With the ‘Music Lounge’ we want to reach and inspire young people in particular. Important female and Austrian role models should encourage and on the interactive show stage visitors can sniff stage air easily“, explains General Director Peter Aufreiter the intention behind the new exhibition area. “And who knows which hidden talents will come to light or which stars of tomorrow will celebrate their first appearance here at the Technisches Museum Wien“, the museum director is already looking forward to future generations of Austrian musicians.

From June 1, 2023, the “Music Lounge” – with the content matching between the exhibitions “medien.welten” and “Musikinstrumente” – will be permanently available for exciting discoveries and moving performances. Exciting mediation offers and supporting programs included!

More information on the “Music Lounge” in the Technical Museum Vienna:

https://www.technischesmuseum.at/presse/music_lounge

Statements zur „Music Lounge“:

Secretary of State for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer

Director General Peter Aufreiter, Vienna Technical Museum

Parov Stelar, DJ and music producer as well as visual artist and designer

„It is an honor for me to be represented together with such well-known artists in this permanent exhibition of the Technisches Museum Wien.“

Thomas Rabitsch, keyboardist, composer and music producer

“When the Neve Capricorn mixing console was presented in 1993, it was immediately considered a milestone in audio engineering, as it was the first and largest digital console in the world – until then there had been similarly extensive configurations exclusively in analogue versions. The consistent and uncompromising transfer of the high standard of audio technology from the analogue to the digital world was unique at the time. For the first time it was possible to digitally automate all – really all – parameters, store them on a central computer and recall them at any time. So you could always z. For example, switching from large setups such as orchestral recordings or band recordings to film/music mixes or small voice recordings – on an analog console of this size, this was a mammoth task that took hours. The console could control and manage up to 256 signal paths (= channels) at the same time, with a maximum of 48 channel strips on 12 different levels being able to be called up. A total of 105 Capricorn consoles were manufactured and used in the world‘s most prestigious recording studios, the first being in the legendary ‘Abbey Road’ studios in London. It was not only used for music production, but also for film music and sound mixing thanks to its 5.1 and 7.1 surround capability, e.g. B. for the movie ‘Titanic’. Since 2001, I too have been able to count myself among the illustrious circle of 105 users. This mixing console stood in my studio for twenty years – from 2001 to 2021 – it paid off: Nothing was impossible for the Capricorn, every task – no matter how complex could be realized effortlessly… It is a very special honor for me to know that this decades-long companion of my musical career has been given such a special place in the sacred halls of the Technisches Museum.”

Tony Zawinul, Filmmaker, Founder and Creative Director of the Joe Zawinul Foundation

„My father had many musical talents, especially his keen ear – he could ‘hear’ things like few others. And not only on the piano, but also on electronic musical instruments – like the Fender Rhodes piano and especially the synthesizer, which entered his musical career in the late 1960s/early 1970s.

He had the magical ability to create a palette of sounds that were simultaneously otherworldly and earthy and down-to-earth. He made bold creative choices, befitting a man who was blunt about his own worth. He loved boxing and brought the fearlessness of a fighter to his music and life. He craved the immediacy of jazz and improvisation, and he left a timeless legacy.“