by Oliver on August 22, 2023 in Album

15 years after their 2008 second work Intervals dares the former MySpace-Niche sensation See You Next Tuesday with Distractions a comeback – and wins across the board.

The band, which now consists of Drew Slavik (apparently no longer James Watson?), Chris Fox and Rick Woods, has been active again since almost 2015, i.e. around six years after their separation stars. Which seemed a shame. After all, it was the debut that was highly praised in scene circles Parasite in the slipstream of Daughters and Co. with an emphasized weirdo attitude and strained Deathcore growls still too gimmicky sticking to the trends of the early 00s, but actually the better one Intervals A year later, he knew how to tighten the right screws and corrected the sound closer to the math grind, making Death a flat essence of Danza DNA – a welcome evolution.

Distractions does even more right by thinking this development further, by making the songwriting and the sound even more mature (for which, by the way, the choice of title for the 13 new tracks, which is only slightly cliché, serves as a symbol behind the Augenkrebs artwork, which has fallen out of time may).

Technically adept and with a wonderfully chaotic aggressiveness that See You Next Tuesday maybe even a bit hungrier and more brutal than ever, convinced Distractions as a cathartic agony (whose kerosene on the content level is the confrontation with psychological problems) in any case without a nostalgic aftertaste beyond expectations after the threatening noise station run How Insensitive is set.

What a Funny Girl You Used to Be staples exemplarily over wonderfully diffuse guitar solo excesses, bangs and drools and bickers and then even chants in the brotherly gang shout association, where the poisonous maelstrom Hey Look, No Crying nastily crushing the insanely fast drums (which generally keep coming back Pig Destroyer make you think) on strings that can hardly be tamed in madness (which the production often hardly mixes in a differentiated way) and releases vocal cords.

Attack there See You Next Tuesday on the low hanging Ion Dissonance-Madness and pleading Converge-Gestures with Jake Bannon-esque calls (e.g. in I’ll Never Be the Same), tighten the Death in the compellingly delusional whirlpool (I’ll Never Smile Again), hang the The Locust-hysteria electronic scraps around (Call Me Irresponsible) and rehearse the heroic grimace (This Happy Madness) after the post hardcore morass of Day in the Life of a Fool in a frenzy: dynamic and entertaining in its almost breathless 28 minutes with a dissonant, sometimes even maddeningly delirious edge, tearing, baring teeth and intense.

And after the interlude That’s What God Looks Like to Me as a conglomerate (surprisingly not really out of the ordinary) and made up of samples and sub-basses already announcing the slow bleeding of the record Strange Music from the oppressive electro-acoustic ambient his hatred grew even more clearly into the doomy sludge hate a la Cult Leader to waltz, but even here has immediate momentum on its side because the focus of See You Next Tuesday with Distractions sharper than ever. Ergo: Passed the final exam!

Distractions by See You Next Tuesday

