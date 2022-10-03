The Sonic the Hedgehog movie debuted in 2020 and was a huge success, with a sequel coming in 2022 that also introduced other characters that fans love. A Sega producer recently detailed how the Sonic the Hedgehog movie came about and why the company took so long to make the video game a movie.

Sega Sammy senior executive Toshi Nakahara said in an interview with Pia that Sonic is a popular character in Japan, but has not reached the level of being in the Americas or Europe. He said that Sonic exudes elements of a smart and kind heroic personality, which he believes are traits that the Western world sees positively. These character traits don’t usually endear Sonic in Japan, but nonetheless, as the game has grown, Sonic has grown in global appeal.

Nakahara also said that the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie was originally sparked by the release of “Sonic Mania,” and he felt it was necessary to invest in a major “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie to introduce the character to a new generation of gamers , and allowed Sonic to gain a reputation in the film industry.

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently set for release in 2024.