After all, 2022 is almost over. At the end of the year, the mainlandepidemicAnother out-of-control outbreak has frightened the world, and many people are in panic all day long. Because of the epidemic and the uncertain economic prospects, natural disasters and man-made disasters continue, coupled with the recent rumors of “Year of the Black Rabbit“Are you going to usher in another year of anxiety and anxiety? You haven’t been infected yet, but your tired body and mind have already damaged your internal organs. Why not slow down and take advantage of the New Year’s Eve to send off the old and welcome the new? Calm down and walk into the traditional Chinese classics. You don’t need to listen to hearsay, and you don’t need to spend money to get rid of the disaster, and you don’t need to be tired and busy doing tedious and promising things in order to attract wealth and happiness. : It turns out that 2023 is an opportunity for change and a crucial year.



In 2023, Chongqing Railway Station gathered a wave of people returning home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First of all, people today must understand that no matter how the world changes, the truth of the universe will not change with the changes in human concepts or life styles. No matter how colorful the modern civilized world is, things change and stars move, but the truth of the universe is eternal. No matter how the world changes, no matter how the world rises and falls, how the world changes, the “Book of Changes”, one of the Five Classics, reveals to us the eternal “principle”, following the exquisite and magnificent wisdom of Chinese culture, we Only then can we know the past, monitor the present, and clarify the future.

For the ancient sages and wise men, everything can be consistent, that is, run through with reason and Tao, including the internal organs of the small universe of the human body, the orientation of the environment, the four seasons of solar terms, and the continuous passage of time. , or even an unknowable future that has yet to happen.



Song Kesi (Silk Embroidery) Picture of Qingniu Laozi. (Image source: Public Domain National Palace Museum)

Subdivided, it can be said that the sky has yin and yang, the earth has heaven and earth, and people have benevolence and righteousness. The five elements of gold, wood, water, fire, and earth constitute everything that is visible and visible. Regarding the invisible time, the ancients used the heavenly stems and earthly branches as the calculation symbols of the calendar, and used them as year, year, and year. Marking of month and day.

According to legend, Chiyou caused chaos in the Central Plains, and the Yellow Emperor worried about the suffering of the people. He fought against Chiyou in the field of Zhuolu, but the battle was fierce and at a disadvantage, and the bleeding continued for hundreds of miles. The dry round cloth (such as the sky), and the twelve earthly branches square cloth (such as the earth), Da Nao’s combined them into sixty Jiazi. “Historical Records” also records that the ten heavenly stems are ten mothers, which are: A, B, C, D, E, Ji, G, Xin, Ren, and Gui; the twelve earthly branches are twelve sons, namely: Zi, Chou, Yin, Mao , Chen, Si, Wu, Wei, Shen, You, Xu, Hai, referred to as: “Heavenly Stems and Earthly Branches”.

According to the documents of the Han Dynasty, dragon horses appeared in the Yellow River in the Yuan Dynasty, with graphics on their backs, and turtles with characters on their backs appeared in Luoshui. Four hexagrams and three hundred and eighty-four lines are called “Book of Changes”; each hexagram and line has a brief comment (such as “Xiang”), which is the hexagram and line, and later generations use it to understand good and bad Blessing and misfortune.



Fuxi Xiantian Sixty-Four Hexagrams “A Diagram of Quarters, Quarters, and Four Layers”, which Leibniz obtained from Bai Jin in 1701, was in the 40th year of Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty. (Image source: Public Domain)

“The Black Rabbit Walks into the Green Dragon’s Lair”

2023 is a pivotal year

The heavenly stems correspond to the five elements and the five colors, and the earthly branches also correspond to the zodiac. According to the reciprocating cycle of the ten heavenly stems and the twelve earthly branches, there are a total of 60 combinations, that is, according to the calendar calculation of sixty years as one Jiazi, we can know that 2023 is the year of Kuimao, and It is the so-called “Black Rabbit Year” (the decane corresponds to black, and the mao corresponds to the rabbit). According to the prophecy book “Tui Bei Tu” co-authored by Li Chunfeng and Yuan Tiangang in the Tang Dynasty, the fifty-second image (the forty-third image in the gold version), You can see how they interpret the 2023 “Black Rabbit” Kuimao Year:

【Fire Wind Cauldron】

Prophecy said

The ruler is not the ruler, the minister is not the minister

From the beginning to the end, the end is determined

Song said

Black Rabbit walks into Qinglong Cave

Only the descendants of the tree on the outer root have been married for thirty years.

The Ding Hang revealed in “Tui Bei Tu” is the fiftieth hexagram among the sixty-four hexagrams.The upper hexagram is the Li hexagram, which represents fire, that is,☲the next hexagram is the Xun hexagram, which represents wind, that is, the☴so it is commonly called “Fire Wind Ding”.

“Xiang” said: “There is fire on the wood, and the gentleman uses the righteous life to consolidate his life.” The “Xu Gua Zhuan” written by Confucius said: Ding, take the new. Ding has the meaning of cooking and obtaining new things. In ancient times, Ding symbolized the state and society. This hexagram has the meaning of establishing a new regime, “Ding Xin”. The essence of the hexagrams is that a gentleman’s talent can be appreciated, and as long as he sticks to the righteous way, he can succeed smoothly.

Regarding the sixth day (the first line), “Xiang” said: “The toe of the tripod is upside down, it is not contradictory. Whether it is beneficial or not, it is already expensive.” That is, the big tripod with the feet upside down, but this is a good thing, because the upside down The big cauldron is needed to pour out the old filth smoothly.

After understanding the Ding hexagram, readers can look at the fifty-second prophecy in “Tui Bei Tu”: “The monarch is not the monarch, the minister is not the minister, and the end is difficult and the end is determined.” Does it mean innovation and a new atmosphere?

And 2024 is Jiachen, which is the “Year of the Qinglong” (the armor corresponds to Qing, and Chen corresponds to the dragon), and then look at the fifty-second image of “Tui Bei Tu”: “The black rabbit walks into the Qinglong’s lair and wants to be exhausted. It can’t be said that there is only a tree outside. In the past thirty years, the “children and grandchildren knot” combined with the tripod hexagram expressly stated in “Tui Bei Tu” can confirm that what the two prophets predicted is the change from 2023 to 2024: it seems that the mountains and rivers are exhausted, but there are many fruits , A bumper harvest year full of children and grandchildren.



When replacing the old with the new, the upside-down tripod is a good thing, as it can sweep away the old and dirty things. (Image source: Public Domain National Palace Museum)

When replacing the old with the new, an upside-down tripod is a good thing, because only in this way can the old filth be swept away. The key lies in whether the gentleman born at this time can stick to the right way, otherwise it will be like the filth of the tripod , facing the fate of being eliminated… Now that the overall situation in the world has been decided, the key is to seize the opportunity and usher in a new era, and have you made a choice?

