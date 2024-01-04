Selena Gomez Hints at Retirement From Music Industry, Focusing on Acting Career

Selena Gómez is already thinking about her retirement from the music industry

Selena Gómez is already working on the release of her next album, her first since 2020’s Rare. In recent months, Gómez has been dropping subtle hints about what fans can expect. However, it seems that music is ceasing to be a priority for the actress and singer who began her successful career on the Disney Channel.

During an unreleased episode of the Smartless podcast, with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Gómez spoke about finding a niche within entertainment to “settle,” considering her experience in acting, singing and her role as CEO of her line of cosmetics, Rare Beauty. Selena confessed to the hosts that she feels like she has “one more album” inside her, but at the end of the day, what she is really passionate about is her performance, confessing that she is “tired” of the music industry.

“I’m going to want to relax because I’m tired. I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended to be a full-time singer, but apparently that hobby turned into something else. “I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

But how did a teenage girl’s hobby become a six-figure earning product?

“I started to have a lot of fun with music and the tours were a lot of fun. But at the same time I was doing my TV series and I thought it was really fun, so I kept going. But the older I get, the more I would like to find something to settle down.”

Of course, her arrival at Disney was key for Selena to become the most complete artist possible in order to realize her full potential, and with this, an enormous amount of capital.

“Disney is, you can say, a machine and, in a way, it forcibly demanded that I know how to sing so that I could sing the theme (of a show). “They know how to package someone up and turn them into a triple threat.”

Although, at first it seemed that Selena was fulfilling the dream of any teenager, the truth is that her life as an actress and pop star caused her several mental problems, even taking her to a psychiatric hospital.

“I went to a mental institution and canceled one of my tours. “It just affected me because I love working and it distracts me from the bad things.”

As Selena herself mentioned, her passion has always been acting, and today she is probably at the peak of her career thanks to the successful series Only Murders in the Building, where Selena shares credits with Martin Short and Steve Martin. At the Golden Globes gala alone, which will take place this Sunday, January 7, the program has four nominations: Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for Martin and Short, Best Supporting Actress in a Series of television for the participation of Meryl Streep, Best Television Series and of course, Best Actress in a musical or comedy television series for Selena Gómez, who would be aspiring to her first Golden Globe.

