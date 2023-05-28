Self-explosion has broken into “Chengfeng 2023” four males Ella mentioned Hebe, Selina burst into tears | Entertainment- Oriental Daily News 东方东日报

12
- Self-explosion has broken into “Chengfeng 2023”, the fourth male Ella mentions Hebe and Selina burst into tears|Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Ella posted a table full of Malaysian delicacies and happily shouted “Meet a beautiful woman in a traffic jam” – Entertainment – Instant Entertainment | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Breaking promotion to “Chengfeng 2023” Sigong Ella shed tears and thanked Hebe Selina|China Press China Daily
- 42-year-old Ella exposed fine lines on her face and called it “the best gift left by the years”|China Press China Daily
- “I met a big beauty in a traffic jam” Ella couldn’t stop eating as soon as she arrived in Malaysia | China Press China Daily
- View full coverage on Google News