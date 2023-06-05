Semifinalist of the U20 World Cup, Uruguay gives birth to the post-Suárez and Cavani era

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa can rest easy: He has a group of young soccer players who allow him to project Uruguay in the post-Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani era with optimism.

Apart from the intermediate generation of Ronald Araújo, Federico Valverde and Darwin Núñez, among others, the new Celeste designed by the Argentine coach will draw on several of the youth players who are starring in a great campaign in the U20 World Cup.

Marcelo Broli’s team is the only South American still in the race after the eliminations of Argentina and Brazil, the two powers in the category. It will be measured on Thursday against debutant Israel in one of the semifinals at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata.

The Uruguayans will seek to enter a final of this competition for the third time after having lost Malaysia 1997 and Turkey 2013.

The other semifinal will be played by South Korea and Italy.

“These tournaments make us all grow a lot, it’s impressive,” said Broli. “They make us solve very complex situations under pressure, contemplate a lot of things. Now we’ll see how it goes in the semifinals, but we’re all very excited”.

Uruguay has been an example of improvement during the contest.

First he had to deal with the absence of his greatest figure, Álvaro Rodríguez, who had been the team’s top scorer in the South American in January, in which La Celeste was runner-up. Real Madrid denied it.

In the first round he suffered injuries to Matías Abaldo and Andrés Ferrari and in the round of 16 the expulsion of Luciano Rodríguez, which forced Broli to face the quarterfinals against the United States with a patched-up offensive, which arrived undefeated and without goals against.

The responsibility fell on Juan Cruz De los Santos and Anderson Duarte, both vital for the 2-0 victory, as well as goalkeeper Randall Rodríguez and a seasoned defense that kept the fence unbeaten in the decisive phase.

The Peñarol goalkeeper, along with defenders Sebastián Boselli (Defensor Sporting), Facundo González (Valencia) and Mateo Ponte (Danube) appear in Bielsa’s first call-up for the friendlies that the senior team will play against Nicaragua and Cuba on 14 and 20 June, respectively, in Montevideo.

Midfielder Fabricio Diaz (Liverpool of Uruguay) and attackers Duarte (Defensor Sporting) and Rodriguez (Liverpool) were also cited.

Bielsa will have as his first challenge the U23 pre-Olympic for the Paris 2024 Games.

“It is a team that represents us, by behavior, by dedication, by having the courage to play in the most difficult moments,” Broli remarked about his coaches.

For Uruguay, the future has already arrived.