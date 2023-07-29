Home » Senasa alerted for the illegal sale of a cooked ham
Senasa alerted for the illegal sale of a cooked ham

Senasa alerted for the illegal sale of a cooked ham

The National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) warned not to buy or consume the cooked ham product from Frigorífico Reconquista SA with Number SENASA 2635/99471/2 since it is a non-existent establishment in the official records.

The agency pointed out that the number and label are false, so there are no guarantees that it is suitable for consumption.

“Senasa received the complaint about the distribution and illegal sale of cooked ham made in an establishment that is not authorized and whose product is marketed with apocryphal labels that identify a non-existent establishment in their authorization records,” the agency said in a statement.

“Likewise, Senasa is in a state of alert, control and surveillance to detect and act accordingly with respect to the merchandise involved,” he added.

The national zoophytosanitary agency requested that, in the event of detecting the sale of said product, the complaint be made through its website or by calling the telephone line 11-4121-5000.

