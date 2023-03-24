The official website of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center recently announced that the director of the center, Li Xuezheng, reported in real name that Liu Hanjun, director of the Literature and Art Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department, used power for personal gain. (Video screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, March 24, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) On March 23, the official website of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center, formerly under the Logistics Support Department of the CCP Military Commission, issued an announcement that the director of the center, Li Xuezheng, reported a senior official of the Central Propaganda Department under his real name. Liu Hanjun used his power for personal gain, fabricated rumors and persecuted Golden Shield Film and Television Center.

According to the announcement released on the official website of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center, Li Xuezheng, the director of the center, reported Liu Hanjun, director of the Literary and Art Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China, director of the Public Opinion Center of the Central Propaganda Department, and former deputy director of the Information Bureau (bureau level), suspected of using his power to control news and public opinion. A lot of books are sold online.

The announcement also mentioned, “Since November 2021, Liu Hanjun has repeatedly fabricated rumors against the Golden Shield Film and Television Center and (Li Xuezheng) himself, deceiving the upper and lower and using the power of the current director of literature and art to issue documents in violation of regulations to combat the persecution of (Li Xuezheng) and Golden Shield film and television works. “

Li Xuezheng, director of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center, announced in the announcement that he will withdraw from the film and television industry, fully exercise the rights of Chinese citizens, cooperate with relevant departments to report Liu Hanjun’s long-term violations, and take full legal responsibility for the content of the online reports.

However, Li Xuezheng also admitted, “Because Liu Hanjun is in charge of the power of public opinion, the report information may be blocked immediately or the account will be bombed. I hope that righteous netizens will fully support me, and I also hope that relevant departments will prevent Liu Hanjun from deleting this report information at will.”

According to Wikipedia, the Golden Shield Film and Television Center of the PLA General Logistics Department was established in March 2012 and is under the headquarters of the PLA General Logistics Department. In 2016, it was changed to the Golden Shield Film and Television Center of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission, under the General Office of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission.

Golden Shield Film and Television Center has the first-class TV drama production qualification issued by the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television of the Communist Party of China, and the radio and television program production and operation license and other qualifications. The works of the center include the movies “Hundred Regiments”, “Cairo Declaration”, “King of Special Forces”, and the TV series “In the Name of the People”.

According to the official website of Golden Shield Film and Television Center, Golden Shield Film and Television Center is affiliated with Beijing Golden Shield Publishing House, and the director of the center is Li Xuezheng. (Link)

This is not the first time that Li Xuezheng’s real-name report has caused a sensation on the Internet. According to Sohu.com, on February 22 this year, Li Xuezheng, the director of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center, posted on his social account “Everyone in the film and television industry joined hands to bombard the two screenwriters”. In the article, Li Xuezheng directly exposed Yu Zheng and Guo Jingming, who were jointly bombarded by 111 screenwriters and directors of film and television, and accused them of plagiarism and infringement. This incident aroused heated discussions among netizens.

It is worth noting that the Golden Shield Film and Television Center announced at the beginning of last year that the Golden Shield Film and Television Center is affiliated with Beijing Golden Shield Publishing House. At the end of 2021, it will officially transfer from the Logistics Support Department of the Military Commission to the relevant central enterprises along with Beijing Golden Shield Publishing House. Mr. Li Xuezheng, the director of the center, was temporarily banned from the social platform, which is a problem of his personal speech restriction on the social platform, and has nothing to do with his position as the director of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center.

On March 23, the official website of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center issued a report announcement, a statement issued by Beijing Golden Shield Publishing House was circulated on the Internet, which stated: Beijing Golden Shield Publishing House Golden Shield Film and Television Center has been withdrawn. Without the written consent of our agency, no unit or individual may carry out commercial and social activities in the name of “Beijing Golden Shield Publishing House Golden Shield Film and Television Center” and related names. However, the reporter did not find the source of the statement.

The Epoch Times reporter noticed that Weibo’s official Weibo-certified “Golden Shield Film and Television Center” and the center’s “Golden Shield Cloud Academy” Weibo account have been banned. state”.

As of press time, the report notice published on the official website of Golden Shield Film and Television Center has not been deleted. (Link to the report announcement published on the official website of Golden Shield Film and Television Center)

According to Baidu Encyclopedia, Liu Hanjun, who was reported by Li Xuezheng, the director of the Golden Shield Film and Television Center, worked in the Communist Party of China‘s “Guangming Daily”, “People’s Daily”, and the Central Propaganda Department. He has successively served as the director of the Information Bureau of the Central Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China, the executive deputy director of the Coordination Group Office for the Central Construction of a Learning Party Organization, and the president of the Party Construction Magazine of the Central Propaganda Department.

Liu Hanjun is currently the director of the Propaganda and Public Opinion Research Center of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China, the director of the Ideological and Political Work Research Institute, and the editor-in-chief of “Learning to Power the Country” of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China. He has published many works in many newspapers and magazines of the Communist Party of China, and some of his works have been included in middle school textbooks, reading materials and test questions.

