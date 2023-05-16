SENREVE Romantic Prologue Love’s 【Type】No Limits

Corcal coral | Teacher Lychee Leather Master Bag

The representative of rare things—lilac purple, small and elegant. Like a[cold beauty]it breaks the inherent style definition with its cool and cool appearance. The moving and still water ripple texture is like the soft and soft waves in the lover’s eyes, and it slides from the heart to the rippling scenery . With the blessing of powerful water ripples in the texture, your figure is also involuntarily gorgeous…..

LILAC Lilac | Maestra Master Bag Water Ripple Leather

SIZE Model configuration:

Ø Larger: Easy to handle Business Travel. The storage items are well organized. It is the portable king who puts it into a laptop and picks it up. Even if it is concave, it still has a sense of fashion

Ø Medium Middle: A modern bag for daily commuting—elegant commuting meets smart light!Let everyone in the workplace enjoy the pleasure of inclusiveness

Ø Small Mini: Soul Mate for urban hipsters, driving style

HOW TO WEAR Maestra master bag

A variety of backpack methods, any choice

Ø Messenger: free your hands to make yourself more stylish, and it is also the most eye-catching accessory on your waist

Ø Hand carry: collide with a watch or bracelet, and superimpose the corresponding fashionable fashion

Ø Backpack: A stylish backpack can go to the world, the strap is firm and close to the body, and the snap button can be adjusted freely, so that you can relax and control your life freely

Ø One-shoulder back: turn around chicly, give the world a beautiful look back

Suitable for the season: four seasons commuting

Trendy index: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Applicable occasions: long-distance business trip/daily commuting/street shooting

There is no shackles in my heart, the size is up to me——Doctor doctor bag

It can be installed! I can still pretend! The Dotcor doctor bag series, also known as mother bags, has a minimalist style that allows more freedom in matching! Small and big SIZE two styles, what do you want to pack? It’s Up To U! Start with the colorful mood of the four seasons, and like to choose by yourself!

BLUSH girl powder| Doctorsoft skin doctorBag

It is the closest distance between age reduction and pleasing love – girl fans! No matter how the fashion turns around, it is the C protagonist who is easy to make women’s hearts! The delicate skin-friendly soft leather material has the advantages of softness and lightness. While emphasizing the natural texture of the leather itself, it also brings a little luster to the surface of the leather. It supports cross-body or hand-carried. The large space gives you a full sense of security on long journeys.Even commuting clothes can carry your colorful dreams…Take it for a stroll, as if every day is sweet and hopeful

Suitable for the season: four seasons commuting

Trendy Index: ⭐⭐⭐

Applicable occasions: long distance business trip / daily commuting

Worth the extra glance in the crowd! — Aria Belt Bag Waist Bag Collection

The envelope-like shape bag is naturally free and easy when worn across the chest; it is wrapped around the waist to create a vivid and modern inspiration, and it overflows with a good personal aura in the hand. In the Aria series, the multi-saturated shades that are visible to the eyes will not only make people feel happy, but also will be the finishing touch on different looks! Don’t be a passer-by in the city, use your fashionable attitude to gain satisfaction!

SPICE Pumpkin Red | Aria Belt Bag Lychee Leather Waist Bag

The beauty of light and mature is the tenderness of the flexible water ripples and the pure pumpkin red

It reflects your graceful figure, makes Meilai’s unpredictable, and even the versatile shape becomes rich and interesting!

SPICE Pumpkin Red | SENREVE Belt Bag Water Ripple Waist Bag

HOW TO WEAR Aria fanny pack

Ø Support hand holding/cross body/one shoulder/chest back, etc.

Ø Hand or underarm clip: one of the most popular items that must be photographed on the street

Ø Messenger: Messenger on the chest, beautiful scenery

Ø One-shoulder back: the left and right shoulders are up to you to create a good mood

Suitable season: bright colors, suitable for spring and summer collocation

Trendy index: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Applicable occasions: friends gathering / going out to play / trendy street photography

Receive LOVE Signals — Alunna Scholar Pack

Not all reds have a sexy and sultry side… Cozy and cute are also inherent focus. Alunna is born with a playful and lovable appearance, and it is also the endorsement of youth, and it is also the soft light that illuminates your 18-year-old ignorant dream into reality, pouring out romance between the two lines…

SCARLET Scarlet | SENREVE Alunna Lychee Leather Scholar Bag

Two sizes, SIZE under the same shape, but it is the interpretation of different styles and effects! Mini Alunna pleases others and yourself, releases the pleasure factor; Middle Alunna is the world of adults[installation]It’s okay to be cute!

Suitable for the season: bright colors, more suitable for spring and summer collocation

Trendy index: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Applicable occasions: friends gathering / going out to play / trendy street photography

HOW TO WEAR Pupilscholar pack

Supports hand carry/backpack/crossbody, a cute little bag that can be HOLD in any way

520 presents this season, SENREVE is ready! 99.99% of the[package]package, there is only one you left, take the bag and stride forward. The bag reflects the pace of love, plays the heartbeat perception, and may the starting point of every day not stop with the deep love between you and TA. …

ABOUT BRADN

SENREVE comes from San Francisco, USA. It is a high-end fashion brand inspired by women in the new era. We are committed to renewing the traditional luxury industry, driving product design and innovation with data, and providing fashion and beauty for women. A high-quality bag with both functions.

— The name of the brand combines two French words meaning “perception” and “dream”, which symbolizes the keen perception of contemporary women and the spiritual core of going forward for dreams. The brand firmly believes that women do not have to be in daily life with dreams The trade-off between heritage and innovation, style and function – a woman who is alone can take care of everything without compromise.

SENREVE = SENSE and DREAM

We believe women are multifaceted and can have it all – no compromise necessary.

SENREVE is built upon the coexistence of dichotomies: everyday and fantasy, tradition and innovation, design and versatility—creating an elevated experience that defies trade-offs. This philosophy is behind everything we do and built into our name, which is derived from the French words for “sense” and “dream”.

All bags Leather with and instructions

1.Docle soft skin — Delicate skin-friendly feeling

Emphasize the natural texture/softness/lightness of the leather itself, and the leather surface has a little luster

2.Peddled Lychee skin — release quality in natural atmosphere

Litchi leather surface is soft and scratch-resistant. Full-grain leather is tumbled and embossed for premium quality. Long-lasting durability

3.Mimosa Water ripple leather — Rare things are more expensive, fresh textures are noble, low-key and powerful

The surface of the corrugated leather has a long bark texture, and the special surface treatment makes it stiffer than the lychee skin

4.Dragon Long Wenpi — Toughness also has an attitude!Challenge the thrill of driving the little wild cat

Inspired by the texture and color of crocodile leather, each bag in the collection is uniquely embossed

In addition, SENREVE teamed up with BioFabrica to create an exclusive pure protein leather. BioFabrica, a joint venture between Limonta, an Italian fabric brand with a history of 130 years, and Modern Meadow, an American fabric biotechnology company, has created a vegan protein exclusive to SENREVE, Vegan Terra. Bio-Tex™, 100% vegan leather was born in the laboratory. The combination of plant protein and Bio-PU produces a delicate, light, durable and waterproof fabric. From laboratory production to Italian artisan hand-made, the process can be traced, realizing Lab-to-Brand™. As an environmentally conscious brand, SENREVE is the first luxury brand to apply Bio-Alloy™ technology to its products.

In the Maestra master bag, the VEGAN LEAHTER OPTIONS plain leather series is used, including:Paneled Suede/ Saffiano Leather/ Bio-Tex™ Leather, As the saying goes, Pippi teamed up, “pipe”, life will be happier

1. Bio-Tex™ primeLeather: 100% vegan leather was born in the laboratory. The combination of plant protein and Bio-PU produces a delicate, light, durable and waterproof fabric. From laboratory production to Italian artisan hand-made, the process can be traced, realizing Lab-to-Brand™

2.Eco-friendly cross pattern plain leather:The environmentally friendly microfiber leather with patented technology has a fine cross-textured cross effect on the surface of Saffiano, and is lighter in weight

3.Eco-friendly Bio-Tex™ Leather:Vegan Terra is the most environmentally friendly material in the vegetarian leather series, 100% vegetable protein and BIO-PU synthesis. Compared with the water ripples of real leather, it is softer, lighter and more durable.