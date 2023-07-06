Sens workers release the Neuquén – Cipolletti bridges, but continue to demand

The controversy over the opening of the dance venue “Sens” on Primeros Pobladores street adds another chapter this Thursday after the Neuquén municipality completed the closure of the building. The measure carried out by inspectors and guarded by police aroused the anger not only of the owner of the business, but also of the workers who were summoned to the bowling alley. After 2:00 p.m., a group of people who were present at the placement of a closing strip, in one of the entrance gates to the premises, a traffic cut began on the same street. Simultaneously, another group went to the highway bridges that link Neuquén with Cipolletti, to block the passage of vehicles. In this way, the passage between both provinces was enabled, only from the third bridge. The measure was lifted at 5:15 p.m., at the owner’s request.

One of the workers assured RÍO NEGRO that “we do not plan to let ourselves be passed over by the mayor Mariano Gaido, who wants to leave us without a job.” As explained by the owner Nicolás Vaamonde, in total there are about 150 people summoned to work in “Sens”.

“If we have to cut Añelo and access to the capital from Plottier, we are going to do it, they are sources of work, I have four children and the municipality does not give me anything”said the man who is assigned to the kitchen of the place that announced its opening this Saturday the 8th with the presence of the renowned DJ Fer Palacio.

The measure generated serious inconveniences in traffic entering Cipolletti. Photo: Capture

Las Palmas: Sens workers cut the Neuquén – Cipolletti bridge: “We are going to open the same way”

Vaamonde confirmed to this medium that the closure “will not stop the opening of commerce.” He explained that the municipality closes the business for reasons that “have no reason to exist.”

“On Saturday we will open as a private party”, The merchant said that he had already taken his claim to court with the representation of the lawyer Matías Morla, the last representative of Diego Maradona.

“We are waiting for the protection, which will have to come out for special treatmentbut in the meantime we will open, “he said.

Workers from “Sens” block Primeros Pobladores street. Photo: Florence Jump

Las Palmas: Sens workers cut the Neuquén – Cipolletti bridge: The preventive closure that sparked anger

“The preventive closure of the property is proceeded” says a fragment of the record that the municipal inspectors left at one of the entrances to the First Settlers 2015 venue. The paper had to be pasted “before the refusal to receive it,” he says.

Earlier, the government headed by Mariano Gaido had issued an official statement regarding the measure which would take place this afternoon. It says that the Court of Misdemeanors No. 2, under the instruction of Judge Romina Doglioli, was the one who completed the “preventive closure of the Sens premises”

The reason, as explained, was non-compliance withl article 196 of ordinance 12028/10, and also the lack of regularization for the activity that seeks to develop.

The lawyer warned that in case of carrying out the event scheduled for this Saturday, July 8, the business address is “Authorized to carry out inspection and closure of the premises with the assistance of the public force and corresponding municipal areas.”





