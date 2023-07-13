Sensational Film Premiere: ‘Sounds of Freedom’ Raises Over $45 Million at the Box Office

Title: “Sounds of Freedom” Premiere Reaches Massive Success, Garnering Over $45 Million at the Box Office

One of the most anticipated film premieres this month is the highly talked about movie, “Sounds of Freedom.” Released on July 4 in theaters across the United States, international media reports indicate that the film has already surpassed expectations by grossing over $45 million, despite having a modest budget of $14 million.

Directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde, known for his notable works such as “Little Boy” (2015), “Tubelight” (2017), “Crescendo” (2011), and “Bella” (2006), “Sounds of Freedom” features a star-studded cast. Actors such as Jim Caviezel, renowned for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in “Passion of the Christ,” Edward Verastegui, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, and Kurt Fuller, among others, bring their talent and charisma to the screen.

The film revolves around the true events of American federal agent Tim Ballard, highlighting his efforts to combat child trafficking. After rescuing a young boy from the clutches of ruthless traffickers, Ballard discovers that the boy’s sister is still held captive. Determined to save her, he embarks on a dangerous mission, venturing into the treacherous Colombian jungle. The gripping plot showcases Ballard’s race against time, risking his life to free the young girl from an unimaginable fate.

While the release date for “Sounds of Freedom” in Guatemala is yet to be confirmed, the film has already garnered significant attention worldwide. Notably, renowned actor and director Mel Gibson, famous for his works such as “Passion of the Christ” (2004) and “Apocalypto” (2006), took to his social media platforms to endorse the movie. Gibson recommended the film through the Instagram account of Eduardo Verastegui, the producer and actor of “Sounds of Freedom.”

With the support of industry heavyweights like Mel Gibson and the film’s gripping storyline, “Sounds of Freedom” is poised to continue its successful run, captivating audiences globally.

