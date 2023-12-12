Sentimental education in Positano Tell

Positano Tells, in its third edition, will be held on 18 and 19 December in the council room of the Municipality. This year’s event has the title Four Words Notes for a sentimental education. The godmother will be Romana Maggiora Vergano, protagonist actress of the film “C’è ancora Tomorrow” by Paola Cortellesi, in the role of her daughter. During the event there will be a series of conversations between contemporary writers on Violence / Losing / Frustration / Envy, precisely the four words of the title. The actress will read passages from the book “I killed her because I loved her (false!)” by Loredana Lipperini and Michela Murgia published by Laterza and out on 16 December. The event is dedicated to and involves the students of Positano.

