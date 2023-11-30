Seo Ye Ji’s Contract with Gold Medal Entertainment Expires, Will Not Be Renewed

Seo Ye Ji, a well-known Korean actor, is parting ways with her agency Gold Medal Entertainment after her contract recently expired. According to Korean media reports, the decision not to renew the contract was mutual, and Seo Ye Ji is now set to choose a new company to work with.

During her time with Gold Medal Entertainment, Seo Ye Ji starred in popular dramas such as “It’s Okay to be Mentally Ill” and “One Day”, where she received praise for her performances. However, her career took a hit after allegations of school violence, falsifying academic qualifications, and manipulating her ex-boyfriend surfaced, leading to a significant controversy.

Following the scandal, Seo Ye Ji’s acting opportunities were limited, and she only appeared in one TV series, “Eve”, which aired in 2022. With no new works on the horizon, Seo Ye Ji has decided to part ways with her agency after a 4-year collaboration, and her next move in the entertainment industry has become the subject of speculation.

Gold Medal Entertainment, founded by Kim Soo Hyun’s agent, is known for representing several high-profile actors including Kim Soo Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Lee Chae Min, and Kim Si Eun.

The news of Seo Ye Ji’s departure from Gold Medal Entertainment has sparked interest in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next career move.

Share this: Facebook

X

