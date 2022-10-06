Let’s find out what your fortune will be from October 8th to November 6th. (Image credit: Pixabay)

From October 8th, the festivalcold dew,EnterGeng Xu September. From the point of view of the stems and branches of the year and month, Yinxu is the same as the three fires,Heavenly stemGeng Jinsheng helps Renshui, and the whole month is more harmonious, which is more conducive to the stable development of the situation. Gengjin sits on the empty earth and gathers gold and water, which is generally more beneficial to industries related to gold and water. In the fate of the game, earth and gold are used, and the trend often has a significant improvement. At this time, it is also the season of autumn. The weather is a little dry, everything is peaceful, and the temperature difference between morning and evening is large. It is advisable to add clothes appropriately to avoid cold air, which may cause coughs and colds. As far as the routine of work and rest is concerned, it is advisable to go to bed early and get up early, rather than staying up too late to work.Next, let’s take a look at yourfortuneHow exactly.

Katsuki

Partial officials make pillars, and partial wealth is more beneficial.

For Jiamu Yen, the year, the moon and the seven killings help the partial India, and the terrestrial branches are side by side to overcome the partial wealth, which is more conducive to the development of career and financial resources. This month is a flowing month where pressure and opportunities coexist, and it can often change pressure into Power, get a bigger boost. This month is in conflict with the moon. Generally, Jiamu Yen born in the moon and the moon will have a bump in the treasury. It is prone to some turning points and is expected to be improved. As far as health is concerned, proper attention should be paid to gastrointestinal diseases, and the liver and gallbladder are full of fire. As far as female life is concerned, the trend of peach blossoms is better this month, so pay attention to proper avoidance. As far as the Sun Pillar is concerned, the Jiachen Moon and the Moon Pillar contradict each other, and it is advisable to seek progress while maintaining stability.

Favorable directions: North, East.

Favorable colors: black, cyan.

Otoki

The official fit is more auspicious, and the wealthy fit increases the wealth.

For Otaki Yen, the year, the moon, the heavenly officials, the stars, and the stars help the positive seal, and the terrestrial branch surpasses the calamity and overcomes the positive wealth. Overall, the trend has improved significantly. This month is a flowing month with positive assistance. Being a good official, it will help the development of the business and financial resources, and it will also bring happiness and prosperity. For women’s lives, this month’s positive relationship is better, which is more conducive to the development of feelings, and also actively contributes to the improvement of financial resources. As far as the Sun Pillar is concerned, the Yimao Japanese Yen, the Liuyue Tianhe Shuanghe, the noble popularity and the emotional trend are better, which can be positively grasped.

Favorable directions: North, East.

Favorable colors: black, cyan.

Binghuo

Partial wealth is prosperous to help each other with wealth, and the God of Cookery should help nurture.

For Binghuo Yen, the years favor wealth and students to help the seven kills, and the earthly branch favors Yinke and the God of Cookery. Overall, the trend of financial health has improved significantly, and it has actively helped nurture. For women’s lives, it can be properly grasped, and good news is expected to come out. The God of Cookery helps the wealth star. This month’s wealth has a positive improvement compared to the previous month. For example, Bing Yin and Bingwu Yen are all beneficial to the development of wealth. As far as health is concerned, pay more attention to diseases of the large intestine. Relatively speaking, Bingchen Yen and Earthly Branches and Chenxu collide, so pay more attention to diseases of the spleen and stomach digestive system.

Favorable directions: South, East.

Favorable colors: cyan, red.

Ding fire

Prosperity is high, and it is more profitable, and the prosperous phase of the injured officer increases the wisdom.

For Ding Huoyen, the year and the month are rich and support the official star, and the earthly branch and the Indian star make the injured official. On the whole, the financial and career trends have been positively improved. For women’s lives, this month is also conducive to gestation, you can actively strive for it, and it is hoped that you will get a precious child. Yueling is very wealthy, and for male life, it is also beneficial to financial resources, and it is more prosperous to help emotional trends, so it can be achieved with appropriate efforts. Years and months of financial officials are born together to help the career trend. From the perspective of the sun column, the Dingmao yen and the six confluence moons have a good reputation and can be well grasped.

Favorable directions: South, East.

Favorable colors: cyan, red.

Penta

The God of Cookery, Tuxiu, has more Antai, and is more helpful than shoulder-to-shoulder prosperous.

For the Japanese yen, the eclipse gods of the year and the moon help the partial wealth, and the seven killings of the earthly branches are comparable. On the whole, the trend has a positive improvement compared with the previous month. This lunar eclipse god is highly transparent, and for women’s lives, it is also a positive help to nurture, so it is advisable to seize the opportunity. As far as health is concerned, this month is generally good. Be careful not to overeat and cause digestive disorders. You can learn, communicate and improve your business skills appropriately. From the perspective of the Sun Pillar, on the Wuchen Day, the Earthly Branches collide, and it is easy to bring some changes.

Favorable directions: West, North.

Favorable colors: white, black.

Ji soil

The wounded officer is famous for his high transparency and profit, and he is better than robbery to prevent consumption.

For the local Japanese yen, the year and month hurt the officials and students help the positive wealth, and the local branch officials can overcome the calamity. On the whole, the trend is relatively stable and rising. Yue makes the wounded official highly transparent, restrains the official star, and pays proper attention to the feelings for the female life to avoid excessive conflict and cause instability. This month is more conducive to the fertility trend. If you are expected to have a baby, you can plan your efforts appropriately this month. Lunar orders are stronger than robbery, and this month is also prone to some benign consumption, such as buying furniture, etc., so as to avoid trusting others too much and bring some instability. As far as the Sun Pillar is concerned, the Ji Mao Sun and the Liu Confluence Moon have a stronger relationship with nobles.

Favorable directions: West, North.

Favorable colors: white, black.

Gengjin

Better than the robbery to help oneself through and help oneself;

For the Gengjin Yen, the years are comparable to the God of Cooking, the Earthly Branch is positive and the wealth is combined with the partial India. On the whole, the trend is stable and slightly fluctuating. It is more transparent than robbery. Generally, for the prosperous Gengjin yen, especially in the autumn of birth, it is easy to cause some wear and tear and instability. This month is likely to cause some emotional ups and downs. You can properly cultivate your interest, learn and understand more, and improve your wisdom. As far as the Sun Pillar is concerned, the Gengwu day, the Geng Yin day, and the six confluence moon, the noble relationship has a positive improvement.

Favorable directions: South, East.

Favorable colors: red, cyan.

Xinjin

Compared with the robbery, Zhengyin is born to help his studies.

For Xin Jin Yen, the years are better than those of robbery and wounded officials, and the Earthly Branch is positive and the wealth is combined with the positive seal. On the whole, the trend has a certain ups and downs compared with the previous month. This month is more transparent than robbery, there is a certain positive help, and it is also prone to some benign wear and tear, to avoid major instability, you can actively plan. The month will make the printing star prosperous. This month will positively help the learning trend. You can actively study hard, improve your business skills, and help the development of your career. As far as the Sun Pillar is concerned, Xinmao Yen and Liuhe Liuyue have a good relationship with nobles, so they can work hard on SLR. As far as health is concerned, this month should pay proper attention to gastrointestinal diseases.

Favorable directions: South, East.

Favorable colors: red, cyan.

Renshui

Partial India is highly transparent to help the nobles, and the seven kills are prosperous to show the pressure.

For Renshui Yen, the years and months are on a par with the students, and the terrestrial food gods are combined with the partial officials. On the whole, the career trend and financial resources have improved positively compared with the previous month. There is still a certain amount of pressure in the seven-killing and prosperous phase of the moon. Generally, for the weak Renshui yen, appropriate attention should be paid to health. However, opportunities and pressures coexist, and Yuegangengjin’s partiality is revealed, which can often turn pressure into motivation, turn danger into safety, transform well, and achieve positive improvement. This month is facing the southeast, and in terms of travel, it can be properly avoided.

Favorable colors: white, black.

Favorable directions: North, West.

Guishui

Zhengyin has high transparency and more help, and Guanxing is prosperous and beneficial to the cause.

For Guishui Yen, the year and the month are positive, the birth and the calamity are better, and the earthly branch is restrained from the official star. On the whole, the career trend and financial resources have been positively and significantly improved this month. Generally speaking, for female life, this month is more conducive to the emotional trend, the positive relationship is better, you can actively strive for it, and it is expected to achieve better development. For men’s life, this month is also a positive trend of helping careers. You can actively strive for it and you can get a big improvement. The positive seal is highly transparent, the official seal is related to each other, and the noble relationship is good. It is expected to get the support of the elders, the help of the peers, and the help of the leaders.

Favorable colors: white, black.

Favorable directions: North, West.

