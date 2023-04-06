Symphonic death metallers SEPTICFLESH have announced a new digital EP titled Reconstruction, which will feature three reimagined versions of songs from their latest album, Modern Primitive. The new versions of these songs were recorded with an orchestra and choir to achieve a fully symphonic sound.

The band comments: “We are delighted to present Reconstruction, a digital EP made up of the bonus tracks from Modern Primitive, which we are now making available to all our fans. The title is very representative as the release encapsulates a variety of musical ideas from “Modern Primitive” reconstructed with added orchestral elements. Listen to it on your favorite digital music platform.”

„Reconstruction“ Tracklisting:

1. Salvation

2. The 14th Part

3. Coming Storm

