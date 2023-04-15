Sequential Take 5 OS2.0 version is finally here! This version 2.0 is a free operating system update for all Take 5 synthesizer users.

Officials say the update brings “more sounds, more control, and greater creativity.”

This major update brings even more creative freedom to Take 5, doubling the preset storage and introducing 128 new patches created by the world‘s top sound designers. Take 5 v2.0 also includes brand new synthesis functions, including Envelope Repeats, LFO Slew and Lo-Fi tape simulation effects, full of retro taste.

Features:

Double the number of presets—Version 2.0 introduces 128 brand new Programs, built by the world‘s leading sound designers. Let’s explore lush pads, fat basses and sparkling leads together! With Take 5, you’ll finally find the right sound to complete your latest track.

Expanded Program Storage – Version 2.0 adds 8 new sound bank locations, creating a total of 512 Program storage slots. You can save all your latest patches wherever you want without worrying about running out of storage space.

Envelope Repeats – Both envelopes can now be cycled through their Delay, Attack and Decay stages, creating complex and ever-changing tonal textures.

LFO Slew – The new Slew parameter can be applied to both LFO 1 and LFO 2, giving it a more beautifully smooth and organic modulation effect.

Lo-Fi Effects – Brand new Lo-Fi effects ranging from slightly retro to “broken tape machine”. By controlling the frequency that affects Wow and flutter, as well as the orientation of the head and tape drive, go back to the old days of recording in a second.

Filter Bypass for Oscillator 2 – Oscillator 2 can now be set to bypass the filter, making the Program sound both pristine and full frequency, yet sculpted and warm for a unique layered tonal experience .

Scales – Alternate tunings can now be saved in each Program, with 65 modal scales to choose from with this new Program parameter. Choose from Indian, Chinese, Gamelan and specialized tunes from around the world.

Mod Destination Assignment to Vintage Amount – Send modulation to Vintage Amt to dynamically change the calibration accuracy of the synth, no more hands-on.

Foot Pedal Sequencer Controls – Running out of both hands at the big gig? No problem, use your foot pedal to start and stop your sequencer by activating the new Global/Foot function parameter.

If you are a Take 5 user, we strongly recommend that you download and install the V2.0 update. Personally, I think all the new features of this update and all the new possibilities they bring to your music are totally worth a try.

Official website update link: https://www.sequential.com/updating-the-take-5-os/