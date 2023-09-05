Seraina Telli – Addicted To Color – Album Review

Seraina Telli – Addicted To Color
Origin: Switzerland
Release: 25.08.2023
Label: Metalville
Duration: 45:16
Genre: Rock
The Swiss all-rounder Seraina Telli announces itself with her second album, the on the title Addicted To Color hear back. On 13 titles, the multi-instrumentalist promises rock anthems that invite you to dance and have fun.
The beginning joins in Song For The Girls a song that fits that description exactly. HERE you can see it for yourself. Afterwards at Monkey & Zookeeper stepping on the accelerator a little harder. Coupled with the catchy refrain and the groovy riffs, this is a real highlight of the album Left Behind take it easy again for the most part.
Colorful fireworks of rock anthems
Also the title track Addicted To Colorthe one yourself HERE can listen to, fits into the ranks of rock anthems that are primarily fun. Only the two ballads are outliers in this regard The Harder Way and the final one All Your Tears, which are in no way inferior to the rest of the album musically, but don’t bring that good mood aura with them. Apart from that we are dealing here with straight forward rock songs that really deliver what you expected beforehand.
Conclusion
With Addicted To Color, Seraina Telli delivers a more than solid second effort. There are simply no slips and the album encourages several listens due to its catchiness. Not only worth a look for rock fans. 8 / 10
Line Up
Seraina Telli – vocals, guitar, bass, drums
Tracklist
01. Song For The Girls
02. Monkey & Zookeeper
03. Left Behind
04. Addicted To Color
05. The Harder Way
06. Wish You Well
07. Hit Shit
08. Spaceman
09. If No One Else Had Ever Been There Before
10. Colors Of My Soul
11. Be Somebody
12. Think
13. All Your Tears
