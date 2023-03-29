Canadian singer tries to default on festival production for non-refund of fee

Just when you think Drake wasn’t going to point it out anymore, after canceling his show at Lollapalooza on the eve of the performance. It looks like Drake and his agents forgot to do the PIX to return the millionaire fee to sing at the festival.

Drake disappoints again. Understand! (credit: playback)

The value of the fee agreed between Drake and Lollapalooza for the show on Brazilian soil was US$ 4 million, equivalent to R$ 21.2 million at the current exchange rate. This amount was duly paid by the production of the event before the singer canceled his presentation.

Faced with so many gaffes he committed here in Brazil, if he doesn’t want to be known as a deadbeat. Know that Lollapalooza’s production is still waiting for your fee to be refunded, okay Drake?