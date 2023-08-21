Serenade concerts of the state of Lower Austria 2023 – mica

The SERENADE CONCERTS OF THE COUNTRY OF LOWER AUSTRIA – MUSIC AT THE ORIGIN will present a prominent concert cycle from September 1st to October 29th, 2023.

As part of the Serenade concerts of the state of Lower Austriathe oldest continuously existing concert series in the federal state, “Music at the Origin” will be offered from September 1st to October 29th, 2023 at ten locations in Lower Austria linked to famous musicians: The focus is on the classical song ― supplemented by instrumental music and content appropriate readings or recitations.

dr Michael Linsbauer, Artistic Director, on this year’s Serenade concerts of the state of Lower Austria: “Artists of international standing will provide unforgettable concert experiences with their talent and masterly skills on the weekends in late summer and autumn. With the new performance venue in Gneixendorf near Krems, the state of Lower Austria is honoring the composer Ludwig van Beethoven for the first time in 2023 with two events. I am also particularly pleased that the Schubert Serenade will take place in Atzenbrugg Castle, despite the renovation of the memorial – for the first time in the neighboring and enchanting Aumühle Castle.”

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria: “Lower Austria’s musicians’ memorials have also been the venue for the ‘Serenade Concerts of the State of Lower Austria – MUSIC AT THE ORIGIN’ for over 60 years. They are an essential pillar of the annual cultural calendar and the oldest continuously existing concert series in our state. I am particularly pleased that this year, for the first time, a serenade concert in memory of Ludwig van Beethoven will also take place in Gneixendorf near Krems and that the offer will be supplemented by another historical concert setting.”

Concerts in places with music history

First time will Schloss Gneixendorf near Krems 2023 in memory of Ludwig van Beethoven scene of a serenade concert who was staying with his brother, the then owner of the castle, in 1826.

Due to the renovation work in Schubertschloss Atzenbruggwhich will shine in new splendor with its memorial in 2024, the Schubert Serenade is moving to the neighboring one this season Schloss Aumühle – also a popular place for the “Schubertians” to stay during their outings to Atzenbrugg.

In 2023 there will be concerts at a total of ten locations in the federal state that are linked in a special way to important musicians: in places where they were born, lived and worked, museums, memorial rooms and research institutions. The spectrum ranges from historical Schlosstheater Laxenburg and the Haydn’s birthplace in Rohrau about the Carl Zeller Memorial in Castle of St. Peter in the Au and that Schönberg-Haus in Modling until Salon Krenek in Krems.

Prominent interpreters do the honors

The audience can look forward to a prominently cast concert cycle in this season: renowned singers such as Ildiko Raimondi, Michael Schade, Daniela Fally, Clemens Unterreiner, Chen Reiss, Rebecca Nelsen, Christina Gansch and Annely Peebo, well-known from the theater, film and television Audience favorites Michael Dangl, Chris Pichler, Ulrich Reinthaller and Serge Falck, but also virtuosos such as the renowned violinist Daniel Auner and the pianists Stephan Matthias Lademann and Justus Zeyen will inspire with their masterful skills.

As early as the 1970s and 1980s, some of the most important audience favorites on international opera and concert stages performed as part of the serenade concerts, including famous singers such as Christa Ludwig, Brigitte Fassbaender, Edita Gruberova and Renate Holm. And even today, some of the most important interpreters of the present day give a rendezvous.

The concert series is organized by the Department of Art and Culture of the State of Lower Austria in cooperation with the local partner communities and institutions and has been under the artistic direction of Dr. Michael Linsbauer.

The “Serenade Concerts of the State of Lower Austria” from 1960 to 2023

Founded in 1960 and now in existence for 63 years Serenade concerts of the state of Lower Austria are the oldest concert series in Lower Austria. The aim was and is to draw the attention of a public interested in classical music to original music-historical locations as well as historical and contemporary musicians’ memorials by means of top-class concert events. In 2011, Dr. Michael Linsbauer, artistic director of the Haydn region of Lower Austria, is responsible for the content of the concert series.

mica redeemed

Link:

