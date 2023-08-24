SERENITY – New single by the Austrian metallers

Following the addition of Marco Pastorino as additional guitarist/backing vocalist and the release of the single “Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)”, Austrian symphonic metallers SERENITY have announced the release of their brand new studio album titled “Nemesis AD”.

Their latest masterpiece will be released on October 27th, 2023 via Napalm Records. Their previous studio album The Last Knight (2020), which peaked at number 25 on the German Albums Chart, and the stunning 2022 live release MEMORIA featured SERENITY’s most iconic hits like ‘Wings of Madness’ and ‘The Chevalier’ and were featured on YouTube via three million views.

As a first taste of what to expect, SERENITY release “The Fall of Man”, a powerful single from the band’s new album, Nemesis AD! Featuring vocal backing from legendary singer Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot), the song is sure to be a future hit with fans old and new and will be released alongside an intriguing lyric video.

Georg Neuhauser (vocals) on “The Fall of Man”:

“To welcome Roy Khan as a feature guest on the first single of our upcoming album is a great honor. We’re bound by a longstanding friendship between SERENITY and Kamelot, along with a strong personal connection. For me it’s really a dream coming true to collaborate with this outstanding and remarkable vocalist and to see how exceptionally well our voices complement each other.”

Known for their themed albums inspired by historical figures and stories of the past, SERENITY on “Nemesis AD” take inspiration from the life and highly influential art of German Renaissance painter Albrecht Dürer.

The terrific intro track “Memoriae Alberti Dureri” sets the mood for the album before legendary singer Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot) contributes his impressive vocals on the mighty “The Fall of Man”. In “Ritter, Tod und Teufel” (named after Dürer’s famous work of art) the text is partly sung in German for the first time in the band’s more than two-decade history. The powerful track showcases SERENITY’s signature blend of orchestral arrangements, heavy guitar riffs and soaring vocals. The heartbreakingly emotional yet powerful “Reflections (of AD)” captivates the listener with its impressive instrumentation, multi-faceted vocals and brilliant changes throughout the captivating eight-minute track. The theatrical “Sun of Justice” transports the listener to a distant fantasy world, while the vocal performance of accomplished singer Georg Neuhauser finally reveals the track’s hit potential. “The End of Babylon” is one of the darker, heavier tracks on Nemesis AD – climactic arrangements carry the dramatic storyline. The monumental, orchestral version of “The Fall of Man” closes the album on a rousing note that is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

With Nemesis AD, SERENITY add another bombastic symphonic metal masterpiece to their unprecedented work.

The band for it:

“We are always focused on historical themes. Our latest album The Last Knight (2020) was about Maximilian I and his era. The narrative unfolds further as we structured our new album around his contemporary Albrecht Dürer, who is one of the most revolutionary and remarkable artists of all time for us, representing a pivotal juncture between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, bridging Gothic and modern eras.“

Tracklisting Nemesis AD:

1. Memoirs of Albertus Durer

2. The Fall Of Man (feat. Roy Khan)

3. Knight, Death And The Devil (Knightfall)

4. Soldiers Under The Cross

5. Reflections (of AD)

6. Sun Of Justice

7. Nemesis

8. The End Of Babylon

9. Crowned By An Angel

10. Just The Sky Is The Limit

11. The Fall Of Man (Orchestral Version, feat. Roy Khan)

SERENITY are:

Georg Neuhauser – vocals

Christian Hermsdörfer – Guitars & Backing Vocals

Marco Pastorino – Guitars & Backing Vocals

Fabio D’Amore – Bass & Backing Vocals

Andreas Schipflinger – Drums & Backing Vocals

Band-Links:

