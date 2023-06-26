Sergeant Steel – Mister Sippi – Album Review

Sergeant Steel – Mister Sippi

Origin: Austria

Release: 30.06.2023

Label: Metalapolis Records

Duration: 41:17

Genre: Hard Rock

Photo Credit: Jakob_Aumayer

For fifteen years, the Austrians from Sergeant Steel musically on the go. Their previous albums have always been easily digestible hard rock, which comes across as easygoing and also has a wink.

Since fun and rock ‘n’ roll belong together, the current fifth album called Mister Sippy already a wink in the title.

Crisscrossing America

…that doesn’t only apply in the musical sense. The band has been on a road trip across the United States, driving all the way from Memphis to Los Angeles. The acoustic result is of course a compact rendition of what has been experienced and that’s how the album starts Down To Mississippi really rock ‘n’ roll. The starter rocks out nicely, incorporating horns and breathing a bit Aerosmith. The band shows great joy in playing and a top production in the back. They go off totally relaxed and positive, pull us along and don’t forget the guitar solos.

Elvis meets Hard Rock

This feel-good rock continues with the track Please Me, Tease Me, which HERE can be heard and Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool away. Especially the latter song sounds a bit like Elvis Presley on hard rock and skillfully mixes old rock ‘n’ roll feeling with straight rock through piano sounds. With Alive the boys get sentimental for the first time and have one or the other idea of Bon Jovi wiretapped. But what the heck? It sounds cool and immediately puts every morning grouch in the best mood.

I don’t want to tear apart every song because that would just kill the fresh sounding album. Rather, I just want to draw your ears to the upcoming highlights. Really fat rocks Knight’s Tale, where breaks are skilfully handled and an old Hammond organ is installed in the background. Also One Way Ticket From Hell also clears big.

If à la US, then with all facets

If it’s supposed to be US hard rock, then the inevitable ballad is inevitable. That’s why there’s something for everyone who wants to cuddle My Girl to hear a really big number wrapped in acoustics and pink cotton candy. But the shallow tones fade away as they increase Rock Your Pants Off and bring us back to the hard road of rock.

Ah yes, I thought, now an unplugged track to finish. But the new recording of Cry Out Your Heart, Baby! has its justification, because it sounds different than the original on the Men On A Mission Album. In 2023, this number sounds mature and mature. But when the point comes where the comb is blown, you hear and feel it again, the fun of the music and the aforementioned rogue in the neck.

Conclusion

Sergeant Steel are seasoned musicians and yet they sound so fresh. Mister Sippy is a musical journey of hard rock across the United States and carries many references to big names and artists. class album 8,5 / 10



Line Up

Phil Vanderkill – Gesang

Ben Bateman – Keyboards

Cozy Coxx – drums

Jack Power – Gitarre

Chuck Boom – guitar

Ronny Roxx – Bass

Tracklist

01. Down To Mississippi

02. Please Me, Tease Me

03. Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool

04. Alive

05. My Way

06. Knight’s Tale

07. One Way Ticket From Hell

08. Caught In The Web

09. My Girl

10. Rock Your Pants Off

11. Cry Out Your Heart, Baby! (CD Bonus Track)

Links

Facebook Sergeant Steel

Instagram Sergeant Steel

Website Sergeant Steel

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Hardline – Heart, Mind And Soul

Editorial recommendation – Infected Minds – Progressive Rock aus Griechenland

Album Review – Black Star Riders – Wrong Side Of Paradise

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

