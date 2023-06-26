SERGEANT STEEL – Mister Sippi

SERGEANT STEEL

Mister Sippy

(Glam Rock)

Label: Metalopolis

Format: (LP)

Release: 30.06.2023

Austria’s rock band #1 SERGEANT STEEL is back and delivers their fifth work “Mister Sippi” for their 15th birthday. The Upper Austrians have never been too bad for word games, as you could already see on the last output “Truck Tales” and the newest work is also to be seen with a wink, both musically and in terms of content.

And this time there is again a skilful mix of classic Hard Rock and Glam/Sleaze of the 80s, based on greats like DEF LEPPARD, WARRANT or MÖTLEY CRÜE, without omitting a single cliché. Succinct riffs, numerous hooks and sing-along-compatible choruses by Phil Vanderkill put you in a good mood, as do the relaxing solo and instrumental parts.

SERGEANT STEEL celebrate their songs like few bands do and that’s why they don’t care that you see and hear their idols bursting at the musical seams. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the pounding and cool chorus “Down To Mississippi”, which reminds me of WARRANT, the stadium rocker “Alive”, which is always loosened up with acoustic parts, which I would warmly recommend as a check-out tip, or the solemn power ballad “My Way”. – one hears every second how much joy the musicians had in composing and recording.

Everything is loosely fluffy, but still skilfully to the point and with all the necessary genre tricks. If you like it a bit heavier, take “One Way Ticket From Hell”, which again underlines that Metal also plays a certain role. Maybe some Upper Austrians still know, but the band was formed from the cult True Metal group BLOOD STAINED. With the super-cool, rocking “Knight’s Tale” you want to put on your sunglasses and nod your head, “My Girl” shows lifeblood again according to the title and “Rock Your Pants Off” is a lot of fun towards the end with a light musical flair and a pinch of STEEL PANTHER and loads to sing along.

All in all, SERGEANT STEEL don’t deliver a big surprise with “Mister Sippi”, but an album that shows through and through that thoroughbred musicians are at work here, who not only studied the book of American-style glam rock, but also understood it. In addition, an increase and further development can definitely be felt compared to the predecessor.

Tracklist „Mister Sippi“:

1. Down To Mississippi

2. Please Me Tease Me

3. Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool

4. Alive

5. My Way

6. One Way Ticket From Hell

7. Knight’s Tale

8. Caught In The Web

9. My Girl

10. Rock Your Pants Off

11. Cry Out Your Heart, Baby! Unplugged (Bonus Track)

Total playing time: 41:20

Band-Links:



SERGEANT STEEL – Mister SippiLineUp:Phil Vanderkill Jack Power Chuck BoomBen BatemanRonny Roxx Cøsy Cøxx7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “SERGEANT STEEL – Mister Sippi”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SergeantSteal_MisterSippi.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post SERGEANT STEEL – Mister Sippi appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

