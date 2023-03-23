The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, questioned the president, Alberto Fernández, stating that “he is not a political death because the dead do not bother” and assured that it is “impossible” for him to be reelected.

In dialogue with LN+, the Buenos Aires official pointed out that Alberto Fernández only “governs the country administratively” and clarified that “today no one exercises power.” “I do not see a politically aligned government after his leadership,” he remarked, as reproduced Clarion.

“Alberto Fernández is not a political death because the dead do not bother,” he said and added: “He now bothers in the reconstruction of a Peronism that has an ambition for power to truly transform.”

“It does a lot of harm to Peronism, the foolishness of continuing to say that he is going to be a candidate for President is annoying, and meanwhile Peronism cannot reorganize,” he added.

About re-election

Meanwhile, he anticipated that Fernández will not have the vote of the people to start a second term: “I don’t think he can be re-elected, it seems impossible to me.”

Then he was asked if he regretted the analogy in which he compared the President to a drunk a year ago (NdR: “In the field (…) a drunk appears to make trouble. What does the announcer say? The one who brought the drunk, take him away’”). Far from retracting, he retorted: “Never more valid than now.”

“Peronism had a doctrine, a leadership, a country project. This President came to put an end to all that from day one. He is a mistake that was made four years ago, ”he lashed out.

About Anibal Fernandez

Berni also made clear his political distance from Aníbal Fernández, Minister of National Security: “I love him. But my link with him, from the political function, is practically nil.

The last crossing originated as a result of the dispatch of gendarmes to the province of Buenos Aires. It is that the Government ordered the creation of five units with federal forces in La Plata, La Matanza, Tigre, Pilar and Avellaneda. Faced with this news, Governor Axel Kicillof said that he “found out from the newspapers”, asked for greater “coordination” and assured that “they have not yet sent any” gendarme.

“Why don’t they know? Guys, if you are watching another channel, it’s not my fault,” replied Aníbal Fernández, who also shot Berni: “The Lord is very important to talk to us, he doesn’t talk to earthly people, he talks to demigods like Greek mythology.” .

The head of the Buenos Aires Security portfolio opined that “that Hannibal rebellious from the good vibes became one from the bad milk.”

In addition, he assured that, since the defeat in the 2015 elections for governor of the Province, Fernández “has a lot of resentment with the people of Buenos Aires who turned their backs on him.”

“From then on, he is wrong, wrong and wrong. It’s not okay with politics. It cannot be managed with grudges. He is not well emotionally and he is aggressive, ”he said.

