Sergio Massa almost cried when Dady Brieva praised Cristina Kirchner

The presidential candidate of Union for the Fatherland, Sergio Massawas moved in an interview when Dady Brieva showed him the compliments Cristina Kirchner gave to the Minister of Economy at the ceremony for the inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline.

The driver of “Peronism For All“The note began by showing him the words of the vice president:” The one who is our spiritual leader, once again, spoke well of you.

“I had to thank you. For the force that you put into the gas pipeline but also for the force that you have been putting into it since you were a minister. The truth is that you took charge at a very difficult, very complex moment. You did not wrinkle and you go forward, that is always good“, Cristina Kirchner was heard saying on the tape shown in C5N.

Returning to the apartment, Dady noticed Massa’s emotion and asked him: “You got excited?”. While watching the minister on the verge of tears. She was silent, and then she was only able to compose herself to speak.

“I had been in the Chamber of Deputies for two and a half years. A year and a half with the pandemic, working almost remotely, remotely. The moment when the Government melted for us,” he said.

Along these lines, he said that he felt “a patriotic responsibility” when deciding to be a candidate. “I felt that the effort we had made in ’19, which we had started back in ’17, to try to regroup all of us and put back on the agenda the things we believe in and that somehow unite us and generate belonging to us to our homeland, they were vanishing,” he added.

Light, camera and unity: CFK, Massa and Alberto, a very well orchestrated scene with the gas pipeline in the background

“I spoke about it with Malena Galmarini, with my parents and my children, who did not want to know anything. At that moment the promise that now changed was born, with Tomás, which is the last. When we defined that we were going to synthesis, to unity, I wrote to Tomás almost asking for forgiveness, and he, who is a super mature 18-year-old boy, told me ‘dad, whatever makes you happy…’ You have to do what you have to do and not go around measuring,” he completed. Massa in that moment of emotion.

Massa: “The biggest trap that the Argentine economy has is the debt with the IMF”

Then the note continued and the Minister of Economy left several political and economic definitions.

“So much that there is talk of stocks, but The biggest trap that the Argentine economy has is the debt with the International Monetary Fund and that limits too much”, maintained the Minister of Economy.

And he stated: “If there is an objective that we have to set ourselves, it is to collect the dollars to pay the Fund, remove it from Argentina and legislate that no government can go to take debt from the Fund if it does not have the approval of three quarters of Congress”.

Cristina Kirchner, Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa at the inauguration of the GPNK.

The head of the Palacio de Hacienda stressed that it is necessary to “rethink the program with the Fund, because it is inflationary” and continued: “We are rediscussing it and proposing variables other than the ones we brought, in good faith. We are very close to reaching an agreement.”

“Macroeconomic stability, fiscal order, accumulation of reserves and a ten-year development program with inclusion. We must not promise people that we will solve everything for them tomorrow. People do not expect magic from us: they expect commitment to work and that we are solving”, explained the Tigrense when referring to his goals, in case of reaching the Casa Rosada.

And he recognized: “We have to raise the weight of the salary in the participation of the distribution in Argentina. That is perhaps our greatest debt of the Government.”

Sergio Massa: “We are the ones who lower the income tax without promising it”

The leader of the Renovation Front highlighted the inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline and affirmed that “for the people it will mean cheaper electricity and gas, the north will not depend on Bolivia and in the Northeast they will have gas.” In this sense, he highlighted that it could be built in part with the funds raised by the Solidarity Contribution: “We are sending a thank you letter to all those who paid it“.

Facing the elections, the Tigrense sent a message to the Union for the Homeland: “United and with a project for the country, we are going to win again, despite everything we could not accomplish along the way throughout these years”.

Asked about how decision-making will be in a possible government of his in regards to the power factors that he will have to face, the presidential candidate said: “When you do things thinking about the power of the people, the power you have does not matter front. The issue is having the power of the people to be able to carry out those decisions.”

Sergio Massa.

In addition, regarding insecurity, he recalled when he was mayor of Tigre and promoted the installation of security cameras in the northern district of the Buenos Aires suburbs and stated: “With prevention much more is achieved than with a stick“.

What Massa said about his relationship with Cristina Kirchner

The leader of the Renovation Front also spoke about his relationship with the vice president and pointed out that he has “lots of interaction, lots of talk” with the head of the Senate.

“I pay a lot of attention to his gaze towards his family, his colleagues, because that defines the human being. I had the opportunity to talk a lot about the human issue outside of politics over the years. Someone who has all the awards on his war suit, at one glance has a look at the country’s medium and long term without the analysis of his own place, of the selfish thing,” said Massa, after It should be noted that the former president “understands power conflicts well.”

