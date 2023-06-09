Home » Sergio Massa announced contributions of $1,000 million to plant cooperatives
Sergio Massa announced contributions of $1,000 million to plant cooperatives

Sergio Massa announced contributions of $1,000 million to plant cooperatives

09/06/2023

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, The President of CONINAGRO, Elbio Laucirica and the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Juan José Bahillo, met last night at the CONINAGRO headquarters, where they announced Non-Reimbursable Contributions for one billion pesos to help cooperatives in the sowing stage .

This aid comes after the sector was affected by a severe drought that affected the different crops.

In turn, this translated into a significant decline in foreign currency inflows, which affected the country’s level of reserves.


