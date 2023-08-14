Home » Sergio Massa arrived at the Unión por la Patria bunker
Sergio Massa arrived at the Unión por la Patria bunker

The country lives a Sunday marked by the Paso 2023 elections. While the first results began to arrive, after 10:30 p.m., the candidate for Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massa, arrived at the bunker located in the Chacarita neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

The bunker opened its doors around 4:30 p.m., for guests and the press, without relevant movements until the closing of the Passage. As the afternoon progressed, the protagonists of the ruling party began to arrive.

Before the arrival of Massa. The chief of staff and pre-candidate for Vice President Agustín Rossi had already done so; the chancellor and candidate for national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of the Interior and candidate for national senator also for the province of Buenos Aires, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro; and the Buenos Aires governor and candidate for reelection Axel Kicillof.

From earlier in the day, the Minister of Tourism and Sports and candidate for Buenos Aires legislator Matías Lammens; the Argentine ambassador in Brazil Daniel Scioli; the president of the Chamber of Deputies and pre-candidate to renew her bench, Cecilia Moreau, and Julián Domínguez, who were in charge of speaking with the press.

With information from Agencia Télam

