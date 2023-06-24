“Sergio Massa has management experience and knows the problems of Argentines”,

The vice-presidential candidate for Union for the Homeland (UxP), Agustín Rossi, today thanked the “enormous generosity” of Daniel Scioli, Eduardo de Pedro and Juan Manzur, that they declined their nominations in favor of the unity formula that the chief of staff integrates with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaas a candidate for President, who highlighted that “He has management experience and knows the problems of Argentines.”

«The internal dynamics ended up generating this consensus formula with a very generous attitude from the colleagues. I appreciate the enormous gesture of “Wado”, Scioli and Manzur. They had enormous generosity,” Rossi told Radio 10 this morning, in his first statements after the announcement made last night.

In that framework, The official stressed that Massa is “one of the founding legs of the Frente de Todos and he showed great generosity and bereft of personal ambitions by taking that hot potato that was Economics.

«There are few leaders with the management capacity that Sergio Massa has. He has management experience and knows the problems of Argentines,” remarked the Chief of Staff

On the other hand, he said thatKirchnerism is present in the formula because I am a Kirchnerist».





