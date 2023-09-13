Sergio Massa, Javier Milei and Patricia Bullrich

Candidates for the nation’s presidency should imitate the attitude of the national soccer team. It would be interesting if they could observe, in detail, the personality and temperament of the players who wear the Argentine jersey. The union between them and their professional dedication are an example to follow.

And they do not represent our country for the simple fact of earning money, because in the clubs in which they participate they earn very well and in dollars. A team that, with effort, humility and discipline, managed to reach the summit of glory and become champion, leaving an excellent image of Argentina before everyone. In Bolivia, Lionel Scaloni demonstrated his tactics and strategy to win by a landslide in the heights of La Paz. The details and qualities of “La Scaloneta and his soccer players” will have to be put into practice by the next politician who wins the elections. Of course he must first put aside his own personal interests.

He must leave his comfort zone and become a true patriot to give his all for the good of the citizens. We Argentines have witnessed with astonishment that every president who arrives at the Casa Rosada quickly forgets his electoral promises. As fate would have it, this does not happen again.

The republic needs a radical change; clean up your economy and get back on your feet once and for all. Whether Sergio Massa, Javier Milei or Patricia Bullrich win, remember these three candidates, the words of José Ortega y Gasset: “Argentines to things. Leave aside previous, personal issues, suspicions, narcissism.”

Hugo Modesto Izurdiaga

DAYS 11,604,534

Villa Madero, Buenos Aires





