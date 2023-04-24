Sergio Massa presented the new 180-day works plan for Edesur

The Minister of Economy Sergio Massatogether with the Secretary of Energy Flavia Royon and the controller of Edesur Jorge Ferraresi they released a 180-day work plan that the company must carry out in different municipalities of Buenos Aires.

On a Monday with the markets convulsed by the rise of the dollar, the head of the Treasury participated in the signing of an Commitment act by which Edesur undertakes to carry out 278 works in 12 Buenos Aires municipalitieswhere he provides services.

“Today a stage of work begins,” said Sergio Massa after signing the commitment document that he signed together with the mayors of the municipalities, and the Edesur controller, in addition to the Secretary of Energy and highlighted as important in this case that “each mayor is going to be a guardian that (the works) are carried out”.

In particular, the minister took his time to thank Ferraresi for his work at the head of Edesur’s intervention.

He recalled his arrival at Economy and indicated that at the time he was summoned to a complex task in a difficult situation, and he made a comparison with the call to Ferraresi. “We also summoned him for one that was difficult. They say that God summons his best soldiers for his most difficult battles, and although we are not God, we summoned one of our best soldiers for a difficult battle”, assured.

Massa stressed that he was able to move forward with the issue in a short time. “In 30 days he defined a works program in the way we work: at a table, with the mayors, the company, the government and now the City of Buenos Aires has also joined, for which we appreciate it”; he highlighted.

And he anticipated that the program is not long-term, but to be carried out in a short time. “The works program is 180 days, in each of the municipalities. In the City of Buenos Aires with a work that the government claims, which is the Miter work for a better distribution and in the municipalities for the electricity supply,” he commented.

In addition, he assured that the program will be refinanced with the same payment of fees.

The mirada de Ferraresi

For his part, the controller of Edesur and mayor of Avellaneda, Jorge Ferraresi recalled that “We will do the control and monitoring of the works with the mayors, and the inspection will be done by the UTN, that is why there are representatives of the university here.”

“One month after Edesu’s interventionr, which was carried out with Ferraresi as controller, a works plan is imposed on the company”, Massa had anticipated days ago on his Twitter account. AND This Monday, April 24, the agreement between Edesur and several municipalities in the province of Buenos Aires was signed.

As Ferraresi explained, the works plan will be carried out based on the survey made municipality by municipality of the concession area.

The minister thanked Jorge Ferraresi for his work and stressed that in just 30 days he managed to manage a plan.

In addition, the mayor of Avellaneda also stressed that this plan “was agreed upon with the mayors of all the municipalities in the concession area, after the territorial survey.”

For its part, the Secretary of Energy Flavia Royon He also congratulated Ferraresi on completing this work plan in a short time. “It was a complex task, but Jorge has extensive management experience,” he said, recalling that “in March we had peak demand for electricity with unusual temperature spikes. The problem we had been having with Edesur has been going on for many years.” , said. And he recognized that it is necessary to find a definitive solution to the problems of electrical energy distribution.

Finally, he stressed that “Sergio Massa had the political will for these works to be carried out,” he said.

It is worth remembering that Minister Massa announced in mid-March the 180-day intervention of Edesur “for the purposes of monitoring compliance with the works and improving the service” that it must provide in its concession area, in response to the service cuts that in the summer left thousands of users without electricity.

