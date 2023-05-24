Sergio Massa will be at the event on May 25, which will have Cristina Kirchner as the only speaker

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massawill attend this Thursday the act of May 25 that the ruling party is preparing to show strength in the face of the elections and that will have the vice president as the only speaker, Cristina Kirchner.

According to sources from the organization, in addition to the symbolic nature of the date, on a new anniversary of the Revolution of May of 1810the event will be held, above all, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the presidential inauguration of Néstor Kirchnerin 2003.

For that reason, the former president is expected to be the hostess and the person in charge of delivering the speech before the organizations and the militancy, which will gather in the Plaza de Mayo tomorrow afternoon.

Regarding the attendance of the head of the Palacio de Hacienda at the event, it was reported that he was invited by the national deputy and leader of La Cámpora, maximum kirchneras a sign of unity within Peronism, today engrossed in the internal and the extensive list of presidential candidates, in which Massa himself is included.

In return, the Minister of Economy invited the son of the former president to join the delegation from the area that will travel in the next few hours to Chinaa mission that will have the objective of addressing the complex exchange and financial situation.

Act of May 25: what time will Cristina Kirchner speak and what topics will she deal with

The act, which will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the ban on Peronism with the assumption of Hector Campora on May 25, 2023, was fully organized by the close circle of Cristina Kirchner, which is why the venue of the event was changed, originally planned on Avenida 9 de Julio, to the emblematic Plaza de Mayo.

In this way, the head of the Senate will again lead a speech in the place where seven and a half years ago, on December 9, 2015, said goodbye after three consecutive terms of her husband and her in the Casa Rosada.

According to the schedule of the meeting, the vice president will begin to speak for a few minutes at 4:00 p.m., in an exhibition from which electoral definitions heading to the national elections.

With information from Argentine News

