Entrepreneurs will join main referents of the political agenda. They seek to know the main proposals of the candidates with the most possibilities of occupying the Rivadavia chair.

In this context, we communicate with Ceferino Crimea journalist specializing in politics and business, who spoke about political news ahead of the presidential elections.

“The first big electoral appointment will be on August 13 in the PASO. However, the opposition today has to begin to define its candidateswhich generates cracks in Together for Change,” said Reato.

“There is a strong leadership dispute between Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri, historical leader of Together for Change and the PRO”, shot the interviewee. “Given the division in the opposition, the illusions of the ruling party are reborn in the face of the presidential elections,” he added.

Sergio Massa and an eventual presidential candidacy

Later, the journalist affirmed that the assumption of Sergio Massa had provided a bit of peace of mind at the time. “Massa has achieved a certain stability but it did not solve the country’s macroeconomic problems. Inflation control was not met and that makes his presidential candidacy not so viable “shot Reato.

“This does not mean that within a month his figure will not emerge again as a viable candidate. Everything will depend on what happens these weeks ”added the journalist.

Likewise, Reato asserted that Massa can be the candidate of the ruling party as long as things go well these days. “The other candidates are Alberto FernándezKicillof is very difficult because he wants to continue in Buenos Aires, while Scioli is a little more relegated”, he explained.

The increasingly fragmented opposition

“Before there was no doubt that the opposition was going to win but that is not so clear anymore”said the interviewee. “The radicals have a good candidate in the City and they seek to have a territory that has always been a radical stronghold,” he added.

“In this fight for internal leadership, the PRO may lose its historical stronghold, weakening his position. Larreta’s play seems to go for everything or nothing, with great possibilities of staying with nothing, ”he complicated.

Finally, Reato said that “the bulk of businessmen would like a moderate candidate like Massa or Larreta.” “There is another portion of the business world that wants radical changes, but even though they like what Milei saysIt also scares them,” he concluded.