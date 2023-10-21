Sergio Staino, “Bobo’s” father, has died, he was 83 years old

Sergio Staino, 83, died this morning in hospital in Florence. The cartoonist, Bobo’s father and former director of the Unit, had been hospitalized for a few days: he had been ill for some time. Staino was one of the most famous Italian illustrators and cartoonists, as well as an intellectual figure of great importance for the history of the Italian left. He is best known for his iconic character, Bobo, protagonist of his strips, as well as his alter ego constantly struggling between his loyalty to his party – currently the Democratic Party – and his disillusionment with some of his choices.

Staino died after a long illness: he was hospitalized for the first time in November 2022, he left the hospital in September 2023 but returned in mid-October, when his condition worsened.

Born in Piancastagnaio in the province of Siena, he lived near Scandicci, on the outskirts of Florence, and after graduating in architecture he taught technical education in various high schools in the province of Florence. His career as a cartoonist began in 1979, when he first published a Bobo strip in the comic magazine Linus. Bobo immediately gained great popularity, representing the desires and frustrations of many Italian left-wing militants, and in the following years he appeared in many other newspapers and magazines with which Staino collaborated: among these l’Unità, Corriere della Sera, il Friday di Repubblica, l’Espresso, Panorama, Cuore and Tangothe satirical weekly born within Unità that Staino founded in 1986 and directed until its closure in 1989, and from whose experience was born Hearta weekly magazine that later became independent and very popular.

In the strips and cartoons Bobo commented on current events, especially politics, in a sarcastic and often self-critical manner. In addition to being a designer, Staino was also a television writer and film director: he made two films, Horses are born in 1989 and Don’t call me Omar in 1992. On 8 September 2016 he was appointed director ofUnit, a position from which he resigned in April 2017 after a strike by the newspaper’s journalists against a layoff plan wanted by the owners. For several years she had had serious vision limitations (he had mentioned them in a nice conversation with Luigi Manconi on Republic) which however did not prevent him, with the help of collaborators and technology, from continuing to produce his drawings, recently published especially on The print.

