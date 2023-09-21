Serie A: Bologna vs Napoli Fecha 5

Bologna hosts Napoli next Sunday, September 24, for matchday 5 of the Italy – Serie A 2023-2024 tournament, starting at 1:00 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Renato Dall`Ara stadium.

The two teams come to this day’s match with the aspiration of regaining their winning ways, since both have just drawn in the current tournament.

On the previous day, Bologna tied the game 0-0 against Hellas Verona. With irregular results in the 3 most recent rounds, the team has 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, in which they have scored 4 goals and scored 3 goals against the rival.

On the previous date, Napoli managed to draw 2-2 against Genoa. In the recent season, it continues with mixed results: 1 loss and 2 victories. He was able to score 8 goals and his rivals managed to score 5 in his goal.

The most recent matches show a total of 4 victories for the visiting team. The remaining 1 ended with a tie. The last match between the two in this championship was on May 28, in the Italy – Serie A TIM 2022-2023 tournament, and they ended up equaling 2.

The local team is in eleventh place with 5 points (1 PG – 2 PE – 1 PP), while the visitor reached 7 points and is in fifth place in the tournament (2 PG – 1 PE – 1 PP) .

The referee in charge of directing the match will be Giovanni Ayroldi.

Bologna’s next matches in Italy – Serie A 2023-2024Date 6: vs Monza: September 28 – 1:30 p.m. (Argentine time)Date 7: vs Empoli: October 1 – 07:30 (Argentine time)Date 8: vs Inter : October 7 – 10:00 (Argentina time) Date 9: vs Frosinone: October 22 – 10:00 (Argentina time) Date 10: vs Sassuolo: October 28 – 10:00 (Argentina time) Napoli’s next matches in Italy – Serie A 2023-2024 Date 6: vs Udinese: September 27 – 15:45 (Argentina time) Date 7: vs Lecce: September 30 – 10:00 (Argentina time) Date 8: vs Fiorentina: October 8 – 15:45 (Argentina time)Date 9: vs Hellas Verona: October 21 – 10:00 (Argentina time)Date 10: vs Milan: October 29 – 16:45 (Argentina time)Bologna and Napoli schedule, according to countryArgentina and Chile (Santiago): 1:00 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 11:00 a.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 10:00 a.m. Venezuela: 12:00 p.m.