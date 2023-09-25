Serie A: Frosinone vs Fiorentina Fecha 6

The duel between Frosinone and Fiorentina corresponding to date 6 will be played at the Benito Stirpe stadium from 1:30 p.m. (Argentina time), on Thursday, September 28.

The visitor comes from winning last day and will seek to continue on the path of victory. For its part, the local team comes to this match after a previous draw

On their previous visit, Frosinone drew 1-1 with Salernitana. In the last 4 games of the current tournament, they generated 2 victories, 1 draw and 1 loss, with 8 goals scored and 7 on their goal.

Fiorentina beat Udinese at home by 2 to 0. In the last matches of the tournament, they have managed to win 2, have drawn 1 and lost 1. In addition, they have managed to score 11 goals and have conceded 9 in their goal.

The home team managed to accumulate 1 victory, while the visiting team had 1 victory. They managed to tie 2 times. The last game between the two in this tournament was on April 7, in the Italy – Serie A 2018-2019 tournament, and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of Frosinone.

The home owner is in eighth place and has 8 points (2 PG – 2 PE – 1 PP), while the visiting team added 10 units and is in fifth place in the tournament (3 PG – 1 PE – 1 PP) .

Frosinone’s next matches in Italy – Serie A 2023-2024Date 7: vs Rome: October 1 – 1:00 p.m. (Argentina time)Date 8: vs. Hellas Verona: October 8 – 10:00 (Argentine time)Date 9: vs. Bologna: October 22 – 10:00 (Argentina time)Date 10: vs Cagliari: October 29 – 08:30 (Argentina time)Date 11: vs Empoli: November 6 – 14:30 (Argentina time) Upcoming matches Fiorentina in Italy – Serie A 2023-2024 Date 7: vs Cagliari: October 2 – 15:45 (Argentina time) Date 8: vs Napoli: October 8 – 15:45 (Argentina time) Date 9: vs Empoli: 23 October – 15:45 (Argentina time)Date 10: vs Lazio: October 30 – 16:45 (Argentina time)Date 11: vs Juventus: November 5 – 16:45 (Argentina time)Frosinone and Fiorentina schedule, according to countryArgentina and Chile (Santiago): 1:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 11:30 a.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 10:30 a.m. Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.