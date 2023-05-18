Home » Serious clash in the Altas Cumbres: after several hours they rescued a pregnant woman and a man
Serious clash in the Altas Cumbres: after several hours they rescued a pregnant woman and a man

Serious clash in the Altas Cumbres: after several hours they rescued a pregnant woman and a man

A couple who were traveling in a truck that hit another this Wednesday night on the road to the Altas Cumbres had to be rescued after several hours of police work, according to official sources.

It all started around 8:00 p.m. due to an emergency call about a collision of two trucks in the Gulio Cesare area, on the Altas Cumbres road.

When the police and rescue unit vehicles arrived, in the midst of the rain that was beginning to reign and a dense fog, they observed that a Ford Cargo, driven by a 34-year-old man and accompanied by a 29-year-old woman, both from the town from Anisacate, collided with a Scania, guided by a 38-year-old driver from San Javier.

Rescue after several hours

After the total blockage of circulation, the Police, firefighters and rescuers managed, after three hours of work, to extract the woman (four months pregnant) and transfer her to the Sayago Hospital in Carlos Paz. She sustained a fractured femur and moderate head trauma, with no risk of pregnancy loss.

The serious shock (Police)

At midnight, after four hours, the driver of the Ford was rescued and transferred to the Mina Clavero Hospital with fractures in the right leg and pelvis and closed abdominal thoracic trauma. He was finally referred to the Villa Dolores Hospital.

