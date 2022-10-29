It seems that I haven’t passed a traditional “3A masterpiece” for a long time.

Maybe it was because I heard a colleague who has already got through to say spoilers; maybe it was because of an inexplicable point in the game that I suddenly lost my enthusiasm for the game; or maybe it was simply bought and no time to play… whatever. How, I had too many games and I lost interest early on.

To be honest, I haven’t finished the old man ring yet.

10 years ago, I used to get up early and get up early with my friends and go online to CS, and play through the Red Alert campaign mode time and time again. Although I was still a student party at the time, I had limited financial resources and equipment, but the tireless game process brought Pure joy.

Now, when I enter the workplace, I have my own PC and mainframe,

The steam library that often likes +1 is dazzling, but what is the result? The game cartridge discs are placed in a drawer,The host was full of dust, and it was easy to get interested and wanted to find friends to play with, but the time just couldn’t match, and in the end, it was only a hasty move.

250 games, few played

— “Electronic impotence” is a bad term, but I’m no doubt suffering from it.

What gave me electronic impotence?

On the whole, most of today’s games have made great progress over the old games before, both in terms of production concept and industrial level.

In order to adapt to the faster and faster pace of life, manufacturers are becoming more and more particular about the control of the game rhythm. A game with excellent rhythm needs to be carefully designed from beginning to end, not only must be relaxed and relaxed, but also tight from the beginning. Grab the player’s eye and maintain a strong enough positive feedback throughout.

The rhythm of “Tomb Raider 9” is quite comfortable

In contrast, some old games in the past are also facing an existential crisis due to their slow rhythm. “Dragon Quest 11” is of high quality, but its traditional gameplay and long process discourage many players. Domestic discussions are also tepid. Some people say that JRPGs are on the decline, and while this claim is biased, it’s not without merit.

At the moment when fast-paced games are blowing out, first-tier manufacturers continue to stimulate the players’ senses with wonderful performances and refreshing battles. When your brain calms down from the state of high-intensity secretion of dopamine, it will take a long time to go back to experience. When it comes to getting a happy game, it can feel boring.

In fact, many JRPG manufacturers are also making changes in line with the times. The world‘s number one “Persona 5” has come out of the old DND era through its extremely “tide” art style and unique world view. Final Fantasy 7 Remake has made a lot of changes to the original turn-based combat, and the result is self-evident, it has become one of the most popular JRPG games in recent years.

The Final Fantasy series made quite a few changes to follow the trend

Although this does not mean that fast is good, slow-paced games are still loved by many players today, but in the context of the prevalence of fast food culture, more and more people have adapted to the experience of fast frying, right. The acceptance of slow games is gradually declining.received by many players

“Red Dead Redemption 2”, which is regarded as a masterpiece by many players, is impeccable in terms of plot, performance, and details, but it is often criticized for its slow rhythm. It’s not cool enough”, and when he couldn’t bear it any longer, he put it on the shelf.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” is one of the most emotionally charged games I’ve played recently, and it also seems to benefit from his rhythm, which takes time to penetrate.

And “Death Stranding”, which has had a star halo since its announcement, even with Hideo Kojima’s bonus, it still has a mixed reputation in word of mouth. It is true that the gameplay of this game is not suitable for everyone, including me. Many players have not been able to survive a journey of express delivery that is similar. In fact, I knew it was a good work, but I lost the patience that should have been given to it.

Even though there is a goddess Lea Seydou in the game, but I still can’t pass the level

Perhaps, in this era of “roll within a volume”, it is already too extravagant to want to calm down and slowly savor the connotation of a game. Under the coercion of endless anxiety, our brains may only appreciate ” Pure shoot and blast”.

But as I reviewed my recent life for writing, I discovered something even more terrifying – “electronic impotence” doesn’t just exist in gaming, it has invaded every aspect of my life.

In this era of information explosion and fast rhythm, “short and smooth” content often replaces those cultural products with higher thresholds, which also makes me face many difficulties in life.

i was kidnapped

As an avid movie lover, I’ve taken the trouble to watch most of the Oscar-nominated movies in their entirety in the past, and then write a review and share it with my friends.

But to count, I have only watched three films in full this year. The last time was in July. I finished Ridley Scott’s “Gucci Family” at home with duck necks that day, and now I only remember Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s passion scene.

Ashamed to say, most of my free time in 2022 will be spent on short video platforms and online forums. There are so many hot topics and new melons, but my cultural literacy is stretched. As a writer, I have more than once secretly vowed to improve my writing level when I have difficulty publishing, but after get off work, my brain is always unconsciously attracted to tidbits and short videos.

I was kidnapped by invisible hands, and to make matters worse, I had Stockholm Syndrome.

Stockholm syndrome, also known as hostage complex or hostage syndrome, refers to a complex in which the victim has feelings for the perpetrator and even helps the perpetrator in turn. This emotion causes the victim to develop a favorable impression of, dependence on, and even assist the perpetrator.

Although it is somewhat inappropriate to use the “kidnapper” to describe the popular fast food culture, after all, it meets the spiritual needs of many people to a large extent, but to a certain extent, this misnamed “kidnapper” has indeed gone from I stripped something off.

Want to see a movie? There is a 10-minute film and television commentary here. The whole process is non-stop and simple and easy to understand. As long as you remember the names of “Da Zhuang” and “Xiao Mei”, and your mind follows your ears, you can immediately enjoy the touching stories, either poignant or tender.

My favorite “Interstellar” is a frequent visitor to film and television commentaries, but it is difficult for you to understand what the film conveys from the commentary.

Want to read a good book? There is a small theater starring the protagonist with a camera on his face. The design of the script is ups and downs, which is guaranteed to make you linger; there are countless people who eat melon with ears and a hot search list that is constantly refreshed 24 hours a day. The public opinion is one after another. In the meantime, the reality is even more outrageous than what is written in the book.

I have to admit that after getting accustomed to short videos with extremely strong stimulation and minimal burden, it is difficult for me to settle down and watch a movie seriously. I understand that the emotional impact and speculation contained in a masterpiece far exceed the fast food culture on the market, but the refreshing short video is like a spiritual opium that firmly grabbed my attention. It’s devoured by it, but it’s so addicting, just turn on your phone and within seconds, you’ll get the purest sensory stimulation.

It’s just that for me, during the six months of being immersed in fast food culture, my thoughts and insights have been stagnant, which makes me live in anxiety every day.

Half a year ago, I borrowed a copy of “Tess of the d’Urbervilles” from a dusty bookshelf at a friend’s house, but after it was brought into my house, I flipped a few pages hastily, and it became an instant noodle cover. .

I know that my electronic impotence has already risen to “mental impotence”, and I even know that it is not good for me in my early twenties. But he’s like a quilt on a winter morning. You know you’ll be late if you don’t get up, but you still want to sleep for another minute, and you end up in an irreversible quagmire that you can no longer climb ashore.

But even so, I still want to say:

——Live a healthy life, refuse “impotence”, the first day, check in!

