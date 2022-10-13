Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

In 2022, the sports wind in the fashion circle is still very fierce.

The brand’s T-stage atmosphere depends on it, such as the urban sports style of Lacoste 2022 spring and summer series, which is wonderful!

Lemon yellow, sapphire green, vibrant orange, and various bright colors created a vibrant street atmosphere for the entire show.

The simple and smooth silhouette, functional details and strong contrasting colors show the new riding style.

It is nothing new for sports brands to cooperate with fashion houses. After co-branding with Prada, adidas has cooperated with Gucci.

The show was full of clover logos and three-bar sports elements.

Outside the show, almost omnipotent sports items have long become the favorite of fashionistas. It has long been not only worn for sports, but comfortable and fashionable. It is a concave shape weapon.

A few days ago, Han Suxi’s eyebrow studs were trending. The eyebrow studs are very cool, but the editor wants to say that her All black sportswear is too handsome! Sweatpants ➕ pointed high heels also have no sense of disobedience.

Elsa Hosk used a sports bra with low-waist overalls, showing a little panty edge on the outside, a standard sports cool girl, but she was carrying Hermes in her hand, and the contrast was full of wood.

I found no, Elsa really likes to wear a lady’s bag when wearing sportswear. If you want to make the appearance of big-name bags more fashionable and cool, you might as well try this tip from Elsa.

Even the “sister-in-law” Rosie who loves the classic big woman style “betrayed” and put on khaki drawstring trousers when taking pictures in the mirror. It seems that the charm of sportswear is unstoppable.

Sports wind is getting more and more fierce in the fashion industry, and it has also derived a variety of genres. The editor picks out three representative categories below, and we review and review.

Athflow wind played by beavers

The word Athflow must be familiar to the newspaper friends, and the poster has written about it before.

Pinterest has given an official definition of Athflow: When athleisure meets elegance – that’s athflow. Simply put, it is a new style that collides when sports and leisure meet elegance.

The representative of this style is Beaver, and her outfits are often a combination of sports and formal wear.

The first point of creating Athflow is the solid color sports suit. The color suit does not have to worry about mistakes, and you don’t have to think about the color matching, and it is a little more calm than the colorful contrasting color matching.

Put a loose coat on top of the sports suit of the same color, and you can get the essence of athflow in less than three minutes.

Which brings us to the second point: the oversize jacket. Beaver likes to choose coats with larger silhouettes and crisper fabrics to match with sportswear.

Because the hoodie sweater suit is easily bloated when worn with a coat, so choosing a coat with a larger profile than it will make people not so strong.

The third point is that the color should be low-key, preferably nude color, such as mocha color, light and high-end mocha color makes casual wear also distinguished.

Don’t think that yellow skin can’t control this color, just watch Aimee Song’s interpretation.

Bella plays Gorpcore

The second style is Gorpcore. Gorp refers to dried fruit food that is often used to replenish energy when hiking, so this style emphasizes functionality in addition to practicality.

Gorpcore is inspired by the outdoors, and its outfits are easily reminiscent of wilderness survival.

Various outdoor items, such as overalls skirts, assault pants, and hiking shoes, often appear in Gorpcore’s outfits.

You may think that this kind of outfit is not very common in the city, then take a look at Bella’s modified version of Gorpcore, which is more modern and urban.

We can see many representative Gorpcore items from Bella’s styling, such as parachute pants with drawstring elements, functional jackets, and “ugly” hiking shoes.

Bella is relatively low-key in the choice of colors, using dark colors, such as khaki, and the colors will have an old texture.

Bella, who likes vintage very much, also wears a lot of vintage sports jackets.

But as an unmistakable millennial hottie, Bella’s version of Gorpcore is hotter and more feminine.

The first is that the degree of skin exposure has increased. As a belly madman, Bella often wears a short and tight top with loose low-waist parachute pants to show off her abs.

Use tops with exposed waist and tight-fitting elements to create a contrast between the upper and the lower loose. This dressing method is very friendly to the pear-shaped figure.

Bella will also add a bit of feminine elements, such as small earring pendants, a little exposed skin and loose long hair to soften the tooling elements.

Old money’s favorite tennis style

Speaking of old money’s favorite sport, tennis is definitely one! Every year, celebrities and celebrities gather to watch Wimbledon, and we have also given you an article on dressing before.

Aunt Miu, who is familiar with the lifestyle of the old money, also brought tennis elements into the design. Miu Miu’s 2022 autumn and winter series has a large number of Polo sweaters and tennis pleated skirts.

With the help of Miu Miu, many fashionable Icons are rushing to become tennis girls.

Bella uses the most refreshing All white tennis style to interpret retro + sports + sexy.

Kendou directly changed into tennis green, which looked really healthy and sexy.

The energetic Amiee Song also caught up with this trend. She added a shirt to the pleated skirt, which was also very practical.

Talking about the symbol of tennis style, it must be the tennis pleated skirt, which is light and dynamic.

A pleated skirt can meet the needs of age reduction and refinement, and easily complete Sporty chic~

Now that the weather is not so cold, it is good to use a tennis skirt with a pullover or knitted sweater.

Putting on a tennis skirt and putting on a ponytail makes the whole person feel tender~

In addition, it is best to use white as the main tone for tennis-style outfits. All white is the best set. Even socks and shoes should be armed in place. After all, old money should be conservative.

Ignoring the basketball in Elsa’s hand, isn’t this all white outfit also quite tennis-style.

