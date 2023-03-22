In February, service inflation took off from the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), from 0.84%, and rose 1.41%

Retired mechanical engineer Claudio Florio, who has owned a sewing workshop for 12 years, Fix Atelier, applies his engineering knowledge to calculate costs and prices in his workshop. Of the 220 sewing services provided, labor represents almost half of the cost.

After almost two years without readjustment, the entrepreneur applied a 12% increase in prices last April and another 10% at the end of the year. In his accounts, he would still have to make a 6%, but he avoided it, because the volume of work grew so much that it made up for the lag.

“Demand is well heated and 20% above that of 2019, before the pandemic”, he says.

The waiting time for the conclusion of the service in the workshop is one week, while the normal would be three days. He says that he loses R$400 a day in service because he is unable to hire seamstresses with the desired pattern.

Driven by increased demand and the transfer of costs, both repressed at the height of the pandemic, prices in the service sector jumped at the beginning of the year. This turns on the warning signal and puts more pressure on the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to postpone the cut in interest rates.

In February, service inflation took off from the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), from 0.84%, and rose by 1.41%. The increase was more than double that of January (0.6%) and the highest monthly mark in almost 20 years. It was only below the services inflation of February 2004 (1.57%), points out LCA Consultores, based on the IBGE’s IPCA. In the 12 months through February, service prices rose 7.84% and exceeded inflation for the period, at 5.6%.

Last month, of the 28 IPCA non-food items that had the highest price adjustments, more than half (18) were services. Education stood out: the 6.4% increase, on average, in February, surpassed the from previous years.



Tour packages up 2.09% in February, seamstresses (1.42%), medical appointments (1.39%), residential rents (0.88%), manicures, hairdressers and barbers (0.71%) also drew attention.

In the case of rentals, there is an extra component. With the rise in interest rates on real estate financing, which are close to 11% per year, influenced by the basic interest rate (Selic), buying a home has become unviable, observes economist Fabio Romão, from LCA Consultores. The result was increased demand for leases and pressure on rents. In the 12 months through February, residential rents rose 6.94%.

Labor

Another factor that has been reflected in the prices of services is the increase in the cost of labor, especially due to the signaling of the readjustment of the minimum wage above inflation, observes the LCA economist.

In the assessment of the chief economist at MB Associados, Sergio Vale, the pressure on public spending signaled by the government should also boost prices in the sector. “We are going back to the times of Lula 2 and Dilma, when service inflation was permanently high, largely due to wage pressure created by the government itself, whether via civil servants or the minimum wage.” For this year, the economist expects service inflation to reach 6.5%, against a projected full IPCA of 6%.



Economist Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of Fipe’s Consumer Price Index (IPC), is more concerned about food inflation. From January 2020 to February this year, food at home according to Fipe’s CPI rose 47.59%, almost double the general inflation accumulated in the same period (25.7%). Food prices are not going to drop 47% going forward and the income taken from people is not likely to come back, he warns. For this reason, says Moreira, the inflation process in Brazil is complicated. “If it was just an inflation of services, it would be easier to control.”

Estadão Content